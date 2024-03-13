The Big Picture
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
My Future with All of You
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
This Week In The Big Picture
We hear all the time about the impact of “moderates” and “independents” on November’s election. But have you heard about the “double doubters”? This…
18 hrs ago
•
The Big Picture
108
Share this post
This Week In The Big Picture
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
The Big Q&A With Matthew Sheffield
In our Big Q&A, former right-wing online activist Matthew Sheffield breaks down the authoritarian roots of Trump's MAGA movement and explains why you…
Mar 12
•
The Big Picture
,
Matthew Sheffield
, and
George Takei
275
Share this post
The Big Q&A With Matthew Sheffield
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
Our Wins Of The Week
On Thursday night, Joe Biden came out swinging with a combative and inspiring State of the Union address that put to bed the notion of whether he’s too…
Mar 10
•
The Big Picture
243
Share this post
Our Wins Of The Week
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Where The Race For House Control Stands 8 Months Out
As the race for control of the House comes into focus, can Democrats retake the majority and elect Hakeem Jeffries Speaker of the House?
Mar 7
•
The Big Picture
and
Todd Beeton
297
Share this post
Where The Race For House Control Stands 8 Months Out
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
This Week In The Big Picture
There’s more than just the White House at stake in this year’s election. Up for grabs are all seats within the House of Representatives, which has been…
Mar 6
•
The Big Picture
139
Share this post
This Week In The Big Picture
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
The Yuge Trump Election Self-Own
Trump trashed mail-in ballots and created deep mistrust over them. Now, it’s coming back to bite Republicans again.
Mar 5
•
The Big Picture
and
Jay Kuo
417
Share this post
The Yuge Trump Election Self-Own
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
Our Wins Of The Week
Well, House Republicans finally got their closed-door Hunter Biden deposition they wanted so badly, and… It did not exactly go well for them. The fact…
Mar 3
•
The Big Picture
248
Share this post
Our Wins Of The Week
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
February 2024
A Reflection and a Reminder
Hi, folks. It’s Jay Kuo, one of the writers at The Big Picture. It’s hard to believe, but our publication is celebrating its one-year anniversary…
Feb 29
•
The Big Picture
191
Share this post
A Reflection and a Reminder
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
Grateful for your support!
To our Founding Members, This Friday, we celebrate our 1st year of The Big Picture on Substack - and we’re here at this important mile marker because of…
Feb 27
•
The Big Picture
3
Share this post
Grateful for your support!
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Radical GOP’s “Seven Mountains Mandate”
An all-encompassing Christian nationalist belief now infects the top of federal and state government.
Feb 27
•
The Big Picture
and
Todd Beeton
394
Share this post
The Radical GOP’s “Seven Mountains Mandate”
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
67
Our Wins Of The Week
We saw a huge win out of Wisconsin this week, as Democratic Governor Tony Evers signed into law new legislative district maps that actually reflect the…
Feb 25
•
The Big Picture
236
Share this post
Our Wins Of The Week
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
A Trump Re-Election Means Major National Abortion Restrictions
A Trump reelection and GOP control of Congress are an existential threat to abortion rights nationwide.
Feb 22
•
The Big Picture
and
Jay Kuo
325
Share this post
A Trump Re-Election Means Major National Abortion Restrictions
thinkbigpicture.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
62
© 2024 The Big Picture
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts