This Week In The Big Picture
We hear all the time about the impact of “moderates” and “independents” on November’s election. But have you heard about the “double doubters”? This…
  
The Big Picture
5
The Big Q&A With Matthew Sheffield
In our Big Q&A, former right-wing online activist Matthew Sheffield breaks down the authoritarian roots of Trump's MAGA movement and explains why you…
  
The Big Picture
Matthew Sheffield
, and 
George Takei
21
Our Wins Of The Week
On Thursday night, Joe Biden came out swinging with a combative and inspiring State of the Union address that put to bed the notion of whether he’s too…
  
The Big Picture
4
Where The Race For House Control Stands 8 Months Out
As the race for control of the House comes into focus, can Democrats retake the majority and elect Hakeem Jeffries Speaker of the House?
  
The Big Picture
 and 
Todd Beeton
23
This Week In The Big Picture
There’s more than just the White House at stake in this year’s election. Up for grabs are all seats within the House of Representatives, which has been…
  
The Big Picture
2
The Yuge Trump Election Self-Own
Trump trashed mail-in ballots and created deep mistrust over them. Now, it’s coming back to bite Republicans again.
  
The Big Picture
 and 
Jay Kuo
59
Our Wins Of The Week
Well, House Republicans finally got their closed-door Hunter Biden deposition they wanted so badly, and… It did not exactly go well for them. The fact…
  
The Big Picture
14

February 2024

A Reflection and a Reminder
Hi, folks. It’s Jay Kuo, one of the writers at The Big Picture. It’s hard to believe, but our publication is celebrating its one-year anniversary…
  
The Big Picture
19
Grateful for your support!
To our Founding Members, This Friday, we celebrate our 1st year of The Big Picture on Substack - and we’re here at this important mile marker because of…
  
The Big Picture
The Radical GOP’s “Seven Mountains Mandate”
An all-encompassing Christian nationalist belief now infects the top of federal and state government.
  
The Big Picture
 and 
Todd Beeton
67
Our Wins Of The Week
We saw a huge win out of Wisconsin this week, as Democratic Governor Tony Evers signed into law new legislative district maps that actually reflect the…
  
The Big Picture
9
A Trump Re-Election Means Major National Abortion Restrictions
A Trump reelection and GOP control of Congress are an existential threat to abortion rights nationwide.
  
The Big Picture
 and 
Jay Kuo
62
