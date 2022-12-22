About The Big Picture

We all have strong opinions about social media. We all have our favorite platforms and influencers, and viral content. But one thing we can all agree on:

Social media does NOT do nuance.

Or context.

Or subtlety.

That’s what The Big Picture is for!

We will be tackling the hot button issues of the day, doing deep dives… from 30,000 feet.

We will provide the context you may have missed from that tweet that passed by in your feed.

We will explain the dynamics of complicated issues and make it clear how and why they impact us all.

As a subscriber to The Big Picture, you will receive two in-depth articles per week as well as some bonus pieces in your inbox and access to the website. Becoming a paid subscriber will get you perks such as access to additional articles from well-known experts and the team at The Big Picture – and even Uncle George himself will pop in from time to time.