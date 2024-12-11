After Matt Gaetz removed himself from the running to be Trump’s Attorney General, we’ve been wondering who the next anti-qualified MAGA cabinet pick to fall would be. Our money was largely on Pete Hegseth, but Tulsi Gabbard may be giving him a run for his money.
Reporting suggests that Gabbard’s meetings with Republican Senators are not going well. Could even Trump’s GOP sycophants be souring on her?
In tomorrow’s piece,digs into Gabbard’s troubling history as a Putin propagandist and as an apologist for the now deposed president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad. Will her ties to and affinity for these despots hurt her chances to become the Director of National Intelligence? If not, what are we even doing here?
And in case you missed it yesterday, writerdug into what Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” is actually likely to accomplish (spoiler: not much!) and how Democrats are already positioning themselves to call DOGE’s bluff. You can read it below.
I am ONLY 87 so I hope to outlive the end of Trump. My oldeer brother, howefer, will be 92 next month an he is not so sure. Our Costitution says Trump is out of the presidency for good at the end of 2028. Despite the wild precivtions to the contrary, I do believe that will happen. But that does nott mean Trump will quietly withdraw to Mar a Lago and retire from public life. Far from it. He commancs an incredibly loyal, and large, army of syciphants who will continue to do hus every biddubg. Will he try anothe January 6? Don't rule it out. So, LA RESISTANCE must continue inabated after he moves out of the White House.
Tulsi Gabbard also has a long, disturbing history as a supporter of Hindu nationalism and Indian PM Modi. Seems there isn't an authoritarian regime she doesn't like.