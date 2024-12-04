Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have been a veritable basket of deplorables, each more unqualified than the last. Which makes you wonder, is Donald Trump trolling us or is there method to his madness?
With Kash Patel lowering an already very low bar for Trump’s picks and Pete Hegseth likely on his way out, in tomorrow’s piecewill delve into Trump’s would-be cabinet to see what these picks can tell us about Trump’s second-term priorities and what he intends to focus on as President.
And in case you missed it, yesterday, writerexplored whether Donald Trump is about to repeat history by making one of the major mistakes George W. Bush made twenty years ago.
Trump's nominees lack the competence, ethics, background, and character to be effective cabinet leaders. He is filling the government with loons, traitors, slackers, fools, blunderers and corrupt plutocrats.
It has nothing to do with actual qualifications at all. It’s like he’s picking staff for his old apprentice show, that really sucked for entertainment!
This Administration shall be called Hollyweird for all the actors and strange acting they will do.
Proud to be a liberal woman, now more than ever!
Trump and co want to make the government NO longer functional!
Birds of a feather!