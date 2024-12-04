Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have been a veritable basket of deplorables, each more unqualified than the last. Which makes you wonder, is Donald Trump trolling us or is there method to his madness?

With Kash Patel lowering an already very low bar for Trump’s picks and Pete Hegseth likely on his way out, in tomorrow’s piece

will delve into Trump’s would-be cabinet to see what these picks can tell us about Trump’s second-term priorities and what he intends to focus on as President.

And in case you missed it, yesterday, writer

explored whether Donald Trump is about to repeat history by making one of the major mistakes George W. Bush made twenty years ago.