As President Biden’s term comes to a close, there is no denying the strength of the economic recovery he has presided over.

Jessica Tarlov on Fox News gave a terrific mic drop summary.

Biden appointed over 200 judges to lifetime appointments, the most diverse group of judges in history.

And Democrats are committed to confirming even more as the clock ticks down on their majority.

This week, Biden issued 39 pardons and commuted 1500 sentences of non-violent offenders, the biggest single day of clemency in modern history.

Bravo, Mr. President!

Also this week, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries offered a master class in explaining how Democrats really performed on Election Day.

