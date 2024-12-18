You know the saying: When people show you who they are, believe them. Well, Donald Trump certainly showed himself to be a wannabe strongman dictator throughout this year’s campaign and we, along with a broad pro-democracy coalition, spent months trying to raise the alarm.

Now that Trump is President-elect, we are seeing precisely how he intends to wield his power through anti-democratic means. And it’s eerily similar to one of Trump’s authoritarian besties, Viktor Orbán of Hungary.

In tomorrow’s piece,

will explore the similarities between these two leaders and explore what that could mean for the U.S. over the next few years.

And in case you missed it, yesterday

broke down all the campaign promises Trump has already walked back, even just over a month before being sworn into his second term.