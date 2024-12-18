You know the saying: When people show you who they are, believe them. Well, Donald Trump certainly showed himself to be a wannabe strongman dictator throughout this year’s campaign and we, along with a broad pro-democracy coalition, spent months trying to raise the alarm.
Now that Trump is President-elect, we are seeing precisely how he intends to wield his power through anti-democratic means. And it’s eerily similar to one of Trump’s authoritarian besties, Viktor Orbán of Hungary.
“ When people show you who they are, believe them.” And when democratic leaders sit on their ass and do not fight back, they show who they are. We must suffer the ignominy of Trump while Dems plan on winning an election in 2026 based upon some history of elections without realizing the environment of those elections have dramatically changed. It is similar to weather forecasts based upon older cooler climate cannot be relied upon.
From Civil Rights Defenders: "In 2010, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán came to power. Since then, he and his party, Fidesz, have systematically dismantled the country’s legal system and changed the election system to ensure future election victories. It is becoming harder and harder to criticise the government’s actions due to increasing restrictions by the government on the freedoms for media and civil society. It is not surprising that Fidesz won two-thirds of the seats in parliament 2014 and 2018, despite receiving less than 50 per cent of the votes in the 2014 and 2018 parliamentary elections."
Pogo: I have seen the enemy, and he is us.