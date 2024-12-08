The final House race of the 2024 cycle to be called saw Democrat Adam Gray defeat GOP incumbent John Duarte in CA-13.

This was yet another Democratic flip, giving Republicans a razor thin 220-215 majority, which is actually a net gain of 1 seat for Democrats.

And as more votes have been counted, Donald Trump’s margin of victory over Kamala Harris has shrunk to below 1.5%.

How’s that mandate going for you, Donald?

In the meantime, Donald Trump’s impending nomination of Pete Hegseth to lead the Defense Department has hit some speed bumps, with revelations about his on-the-job drinking and mismanagement of veterans organizations.

Even Newsmax seems over him.

And according to Senator Blumenthal, Hegseth simply doesn’t have the support of enough Republicans to get through the Senate.

Trump appears to still be behind him, because, of course he is.

As President Biden’s term winds down, we have the latest jobs report for November showing just how strong the economy is.

