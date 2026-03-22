Get out the popcorn, folks!

This week we saw the growing MAGA civil war escalate, as former Trump allies turn on him…and each other.

First, a top Trump counter-terrorism official, Joe Kent, resigned with a brutal statement in which he confirmed there was no imminent threat from Iran and that Israel drove the decision for the U.S. to enter the war.

Trump’s response was predictable.

Which led Nick Fuentes, of all people, to call for Trump to be impeached.

This follows MTG’s abandonment of Trump in the wake of the Iran war.

Now Kent is being investigated for leaking classified information.

You really can’t make this stuff up.

In other MAGA on MAGA in-fighting, we had Senator Rand Paul ripping Trump DHS nominee Sen. Markwayne Mullin during his confirmation hearing, saying he’s unfit because he has “anger issues” and even playing video of Mullin threatening violence.

We had Candace Owens posting a screenshot of a text from Charlie Kirk ripping Meghan McCain.

And it doesn’t get better than this banger from a three-time Trump voter, who had a blunt message for Trump.

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