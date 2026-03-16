Protesters supporting transgender athletes competing in women’s sports gather outside the Supreme Court. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments and will rule soon on a slate of cases that threaten to roll back our rights even more than the MAGA SCOTUS majority already has. Last month, I wrote about one such case, Louisiana v. Callais, which could result in the Court not just legalizing racial gerrymandering, but gutting what remains of the Voting Rights Act.

As we await a decision in Callais, there are other pending cases that also have massive potential to drag our country backward.

Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.

Two cases, from West Virginia and Idaho, respectively, challenge state-level bans on transgender girls participating in sports. Laws passed by red state MAGA legislators, who have assuredly never been to a WNBA game in their lives, purport to “protect” girls and women who play sports by preventing trans girls and women from participating. In reality, these laws block kids and college students from having fun with their friends, all while flouting constitutional protections against sex discrimination.

In Hecox, the plaintiff is challenging Idaho’s outright ban on trans athletes from competing in school sports at all levels. Idaho was the first to pass such a law, but other states quickly followed suit, including West Virginia. Its anti-trans law is being challenged in the B.P.J. case by a middle schooler who simply wants to run cross country on her school’s team. These girls pose no threat to women’s sports. They are not enemies with their teammates and they are not villains in their schools. They just want to run.

The real threat to women’s sports are the same MAGA leaders who support trans sports bans in schools.