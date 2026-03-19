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Kevin Dale Green's avatar
Kevin Dale Green
12h

There's another key difference between the two situations. We could have withdrawn from Vietnam at any time and hostilities would have immediately ceased. It's going to take more than just Trump announcing a ceasefire to satisfy the Iranians. We have backed them into a corner where they feel like they have to inflict enough pain on us to keep us from continuing to bomb them whenever we feel like it.

What we need to solve the problem is regime change. We can't allow a corrupt murderous anti-American regime to stay in power. Every vote counts in the November midterms.

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Amy goes to Washington's avatar
Amy goes to Washington
12h

The war was started by a man who never owns anything he does that goes sideways. How many time has he said, I don't know anything about it, whilst it is him and his administration in charge. He doesn't feel responsible for anything. He doesn't feel the burden of the office and the power he has. It is sickening.

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