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Erin's avatar
Erin
11h

Most people think of themselves as average, middle-class, common sense folks. It's the American mantra. Calling oneself a moderate fits in with that self-image. "Radical" was only a positive description among 80s kids who grew up with the Ninja Turtles. But the things these moderate Dems want really would be a radical restructuring of parts our economy for the better. Call it populism, call it moderate, call it common sense, call it whatever you need to, but get it done and people will vote for it.

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Red, Blue & Real's avatar
Red, Blue & Real
9h

I believe (I must be one of the people described in this article) that both parties are equally deeply embroiled in the extraction politics system, with a few exceptions. I can see how state level politicians are less captured by the corporate extractors, even though the national PACs are putting millions into those races.

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