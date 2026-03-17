LEFT: U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY). Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. CENTER: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images. RIGHT: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger. Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images.

Last year, against all odds, Zohran Mamdani rode a wave of economic populism to win the New York City mayor’s race. In so doing, he laid the foundation for what has become a central theme of Democratic campaigns, both in last year’s off-year elections and now heading into the midterms this November.

Mamdani launched his campaign in October of 2024 laser-focused on the issue of affordability. Days after the 2024 election, he went to areas of Queens and the Bronx that flipped the hardest toward Trump, and he asked residents why they supported the then president-elect. The consensus was simple: It was the economy, stupid.

As one New Yorker after another told Mamdani what it would take to get them to vote for Democrats again moving forward, they responded:

“Being able to pay attention to regular Americans and their economic needs.” “They should make economics the forefront of their campaign.” “The people were not really feeling it in their pocket.”

Over the following year, Mamdani ran a campaign that fulfilled those demands, taking it all the way to Gracie Mansion. But it wasn’t just his famous campaign pledges of “fast and free buses,” “freeze the rent” and “childcare for all” that drove his populist campaign message. It was also an indictment of the status quo, which saw both parties as far too beholden to the interests of millionaires and billionaires.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani pledged to pay for his ambitious plans with a 2% wealth tax on those making $1 million or more; and just days after winning the primary against Cuomo, whom he persistently and ruthlessly slammed as being backed by billionaires—including the president, he told Kristen Welker of Meet The Press, “I don’t think we should have billionaires.”

But Mamdani wasn’t simply laying out his own campaign theme, he was also offering a blueprint to other Democratic campaigns across the country. As Mamdani said in his victory speech on election night,

“We are a model for the Democratic Party! A party where we fight for working people with no apology.”

Mamdani’s message was so unapologetically progressive, so unapologetically populist, that many political pundits questioned whether it would turn off more moderate voters in redder areas of the country. Would it resonate outside of New York City? He was, after all, a Democratic Socialist, just like his backer and mentor Senator Bernie Sanders, whose campaign themes Mamdani echoed throughout his winning campaign.

But just as Sanders’ Fighting the Oligarchy tour—which he launched with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last year—filled arenas throughout Trump country, from Louisiana to Iowa to Texas, we’re seeing more moderate candidates across the country begin to adopt an explicitly economic populist message. And now new polling confirms, in this time of unprecedented economic inequality and consolidation of wealth, that message is not just for the left anymore; it resonates with moderate voters in red and swing districts and is precisely what they are craving from the Democratic Party.

The 2025 Populist Wave

For Mamdani doubters questioning the salience of his economic populism outside of blue New York City, it didn’t take long for us to get an answer. And as I urged in my piece last June, Democrats were clearly taking notes.

The same night Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York City, center-left “normie” Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill were elected overwhelmingly to the governorships of Virginia and New Jersey, respectively. And the consensus for why they were able to win so decisively emerged quickly.

As Politico put it:

Spanberger’s and Sherrill’s messaging on the stagnant economy and affordability crisis helped their party bounce back in its first political test of the second Trump era — and by margins that even surprised some Democrats.

CNN reported, similarly,

Spanberger and Sherrill’s victories offer at least one path forward for Democrats. Both ran aggressively on affordability issues and promises to lower health care, housing and utility costs.

In each state, that message looked a little different. In Virginia, Spanberger railed against Trump’s federal worker layoffs and health care affordability. In New Jersey, Sherrill focused on skyrocketing energy costs, promising to declare “a state of emergency on utility costs and freeze utility rates on ‘Day One as New Jersey’s next governor.’” And unlike Trump with his affordability promises, that’s precisely what she did.

According to exit polls, that focus was a huge factor in these candidates’ victories, whether in New York City:

More than half of voters in New York City said the cost of living was the most important issue facing the city, dwarfing the other issues measured in ABC News exit polling, and around two-thirds of those voted for Mamdani.

Or Virginia and New Jersey:

The economy proved to be a top concern among Democratic voters, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Nearly half of Virginia voters said it was the most important issue facing the state. Of those who said the economy was the most important issue, 59% supported Spanberger, while 39% backed GOP Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears. While Republican Jack Ciattarelli won New Jersey voters who said taxes are the most important issue facing the state, Sherrill also won voters who said the top issue is the economy.

But as Republicans were fond of reminding everyone, New Jersey and Virginia are blue states, albeit with histories of electing Republican Governors. What about in red states and districts? How would that message play there?

“Patriotic Populism”

In recent years, Democratic candidates have fared worse and worse in red states, particularly at the statewide level. It wasn’t so long ago that Democratic Senators represented such Republican strongholds as Montana, Arkansas, Ohio and West Virginia. But over the past decade, as political polarization spiked and Donald Trump and Fox News weaponized negative partisanship and hot-button cultural issues, Republicans have largely won back those seats. And in the absence of a compelling message from the Democratic side, that same playbook deployed in 2024 sent Trump back to the White House and gave Republicans a trifecta in Washington, D.C.

But as Jacobin argued after the 2024 election,

This problem is connected to the fact that Democrats are seemingly unwilling and unable to center populist economics in their messaging and governance.

How do we know such a message would work even in red areas of the country? Just look at the success of economic populist ballot measures when red state voters were able to weigh in on them directly at the ballot box.

As Jacobin noted,

Even in states carried by Donald Trump, voters passed ballot measures supporting paid sick leave, higher minimum wages, and unionization rights while rejecting school privatization. Voters want progressive economic policies… …even in so-called “red” states carried by Donald Trump, voters supported populist economic policies that empower workers and reject privatization.

In 2024 alone, paid sick leave measures succeeded in Alaska, Missouri, and Nebraska, and both Alaska and Missouri passed increases to the minimum wage.

But can such a message succeed when it comes to winning elections? Jacobin thinks so.

Ultimately, if we’re going to win over the many working-class voters who are disaffected or have moved to the right, we’ll need to find ways to engage with them on economic issues that affect their lives and challenge corporate power.

And that’s precisely the message that red and swing district Democrats Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) and Chris Deluzio (D-PA) roadtested in 2024.

Rebecca Kirszner Katz—a Democratic strategist who helped Mamdani craft his messaging—flagged their brand of economic populism in an essay for The New York Times.

Take Chris Deluzio in Pennsylvania or Pat Ryan in New York. While decidedly more moderate than Mr. Mamdani, both congressmen campaigned last fall on bringing down costs for people in their swing districts and taking on huge corporations and billionaires, a strategy Mr. Ryan described as “patriotic populism.”

In 2022, Pat Ryan won his New York swing district by 1 point. Two years later, he turned that into a 14-point victory. How?

As Washington Monthly reported,

Pat Ryan outperformed Kamala Harris by double digits in New York’s Hudson Valley and flipped a swing seat by hammering corporate price-gouging and monopolies. Ryan’s “patriotic populism,” he told New York magazine, targets “greedy and corrupt elites”—oil executives and tax-dodging tech moguls—while casting “scrappy, hungry innovators” as the heroes.

While Pennsylvania went more strongly for Trump in 2024, Rep. Chris Deluzio saw his swing district in the western part of the state shift more blue. And he is confident he knows why.

As The Lever reported,

Deluzio outran Harris by roughly two points in District 17. In Beaver County, where he lost, he still performed better against his Republican opponent than Harris did against Trump by over six percentage points. For Deluzio, the reason is simple: “I had a strong economic argument. The economic argument from the top of the ticket was… less direct.”

And Deluzio believes his experience can and should be a model for Democrats to win around the country this year.

This is Deluzio’s core argument: Corporate consolidation has made Americans’ lives worse. Fighting corporate greed — and loudly trumpeting that you’re doing so — is a powerful strategy for Democrats across the country. The Democrats largely abandoned that message in the 2024 election. For Deluzio, it’s critical they bring it back.

Whither the Democratic Party?

Over the past few years, there has been an ideological standoff among center-left thought leaders over which direction the Democratic Party should go in to start winning elections again. The economic populism of Mamdani, Ryan and Deluzio? Or the “abundance” Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson have argued for in their best-selling book.

The core messaging now being deployed by rising red and purple state Democrats makes clear the former is winning out.

Take James Talarico. He surged to a Democratic primary win in the Texas Senate race (and is even polling ahead of both Republican challengers) with a populist message about who is truly “destroying the country”:

Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) has made a similar pitch the core of his reelection campaign in Georgia, adapting Bernie Sanders’ and AOC’s anti-oligarch message into something more timely and more emotionally resonant with non-ideological voters.

And Graham Platner is running for U.S. Senate from Maine with an explicitly anti-corporate, anti-billionaire, pro-worker message. And so far, it’s led him to polling leads in both the primary against the sitting Democratic Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, and the Republican incumbent, Senator Susan Collins.

Senator Bernie Sanders was an early endorser of Platner in his race, saying back in August,

“Graham is a Marine and Army National Guard veteran, an oyster farmer, and a proud member of America’s working class. He’s a Mainer through and through, and he is building a movement strong enough to take on the oligarchy that is making Maine unaffordable for all except a privileged few,” Sanders wrote in his announcement, adding that “we need senators in Washington who are prepared to take on the billionaire class and fight for working people.”

More surprising, however, is that Senator Ruben Gallego, who won his Arizona Senate seat in 2024 by just 3 points (the same year Trump won it by more than 5), recently came out in support of Platner as well.

As he told The Washington Post,

“I think right now what people need and want is authenticity and a certain level of populism that they’re not going to get from Governor Mills and they’re certainly not going to get from Collins. This is the candidate that can win.”

Gallego is a perfect example of this new breed of moderate Democrat who sees economic populism as not just the correct message to lead on, but as a unifying and winning message for Democrats to run on, no matter what district or state you’re in.

As Gallego told The New York Times’s David Leonhardt last fall,

Leonhardt: How do you diagnose why you won Arizona and Kamala Harris lost it? Gallego: We were very real about what was actually happening on the ground, and we didn’t lie to ourselves. I think a lot of Democrats running — and it wasn’t just Vice President Harris — they wanted to talk about the things they were comfortable talking about. They didn’t want to go to where the voter was. Leonhardt: So they wanted to talk about abortion and democracy. Gallego: Basically, yes. Sometimes there’s some voters that want to talk about that. But what we were seeing on the ground in Arizona was that people were worried about being able to make the rent; they were worried about border security; and they were worried about what is truly happening to the American dream. For a place like Arizona that was known to be affordable and had always been affordable, for the first time in anybody’s memory, it became a very unaffordable place very quickly. And Democrats sounded extremely out of touch that we weren’t talking about that. Now, my campaign, we did talk about it. That’s all we talked about. We talked about the cost of everything.

That’s a far cry from the “move to the middle” messaging we got from those who raised the alarm about the rise of Mamdani last year. What Gallego, Ryan, Platner and Deluzio have identified here is not just a theoretical exercise. And it’s not just based on the results of isolated races. More and more, we are seeing this borne out in polling among self-identified moderates around the country.

The Rise Of The “Moderate Populist”

For years, two competing theories for how Democrats can win elections have been in tension. The conservative scolds at such groups as Third Way urge a centrist path, piping up with an unhelpful “told ya so!” every time a Democrat loses the presidency. The “run to the left” strategy, on the other hand, urges bold progressive messaging, particularly on economic issues, to win over voters who are struggling to make ends meet.

Recent polling suggests that these two theories are not in as much tension as conventional wisdom would suggest. That’s because, as the “populist moderates” have observed and even embodied themselves, what defines a “moderate Democrat” is changing.

And contrary to the message we got from the right and the media broadly after the 2024 election, that shift is NOT to the right.

As Perry Bacon recently observed at The New Republic when digging into the results of their January national poll of 2,400 prime Democratic voters,

evidence is emerging that suggests Democratic voters who describe themselves as moderate are in a different place. They want Democrats to push harder to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations and don’t think the party is overly liberal on issues such as abortion and transgender rights. Around 70 percent of moderates (combining the moderate and moderate-to-liberal respondents) said Democrats are “too timid” in taxing the rich, taxing corporations, and cracking down on companies that break the law. A clear majority of moderates said the party is too timid in regulating Big Tech companies. Fewer than 5 percent of moderates said Democrats are “too aggressive” in their dealings with the rich, corporations, and Big Tech.

And they are not alone in finding such a shift.

Bacon continued:

For example, recent Strength in Numbers/Verasight surveys show that 74 percent of moderate Democrats favor the creation of a single-payer health care system, and 67 percent of them support increased taxes on households with incomes above $400,000. Seventy percent of moderate Democrats have favorable views of Sanders, compared to only 20 percent who view him unfavorably, according to a Data for Progress survey conducted last month. What this data suggests is that moderate Democratic voters are fully in line with the growing economic populism in the party and actually want more of it.

It wasn’t so long ago that conventional wisdom was that Democrats lost in 2024 because they had moved too far to the left. “Move back to the center!” the consultant class cried. But self-identified moderate voters appear to be sending a different message entirely.

It is not 1992. There is no evidence that Democratic voters are clamoring for candidates who distance themselves from progressive policies. Nor are there signs that Democratic voters are so despondent about the party’s prospects of winning a general election that they will accept a nominee with a Republican-lite platform.

As Bacon concludes,

A moderate Democratic candidate can (and should) be someone who wants to tax the rich, regulate the powerful, and support the vulnerable. In praise of 2026-style moderation.

Perhaps how we define “moderate” has been wrong this whole time. While we often look at voting habits in terms of the left-right spectrum, with “moderate” voters typically falling somewhere in “the middle,” that entire paradigm seems to be blowing up in real time. Look at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is just as comfortable stumping with her friend Zohran Mamdani in Queens as she is with Rep. Pat Ryan in a red district in upstate New York, as she did recently. For her, there is no contradiction. Where these two Democratic leaders may appear to have very little in common on the left-right spectrum, both are tapping into what a new paper calls the “anti-system voter.”

G Elliott Morris analyzed this phenomenon in his Strength In Numbers Substack last month:

In 2016 and 2024, Donald Trump won so-called “anti-system” voters — including a lot who held progressive beliefs. So say political scientists Christopher Williams and Leon Kockaya in a new working paper comparing the role of anti-system beliefs to policy preferences in explaining Trump’s two victories, and his 2020 loss. Using survey data, Williams and Kockaya identify a key bloc of swing voters who distrust both parties, believe elites are corrupt, and think the political system is rigged against people like them.

This model goes a long way toward explaining the phenomenon of voters who swung from Obama to Trump, then to Biden, then back to Trump. For those of us who think in terms of typical left-right politics, this is unfathomable. But for anti-system voters, it makes all the sense in the world.

Many hold very economically progressive views. They support redistribution, social spending, and government intervention — but they’re deeply skeptical of the institutions and parties that would deliver any of it. If this sounds like a Bernie Sanders voter to you, you’ve picked up on something real.

And the theory laid out in the paper demonstrates what this new breed of populist moderates have already figured out: that an “anti-system” economic populist message is precisely the way to inspire Republicans and Independents to vote for Democrats, to win back the House and Senate this year, and to take the White House in 2028:

Uscinski et al. point out something really important here: the impact of left-right orientations on vote choice decreases as anti-establishment orientations become stronger. In other words, the more anti-system sentiment someone has knocking around in their brain, the less they distinguish between politicians on the “left” and “right.” To them, what matters is that the person is opposed to the system, the establishment.

Elliott concludes:

In other words, candidates who use anti-system language can attract voters who otherwise look like loyal supporters of the other party. This is how Trump was able to get away in 2016 and 2024 with an extreme ideological agenda on taxes, health care, abortion, and immigration. And it’s how a left-wing Democrat might be able to win in 2028.

In 2026, with Donald Trump holding the presidency and Republicans in charge of both chambers of Congress, they are the establishment. They own “the system,” which gives Democrats a real opening to trigger the anti-system voter to come around to Democrats the next two cycles.

But it’s going to take an acceptance by those on the left and right of the Democratic party that the old ways of thinking about electoral outcomes is largely obsolete. It’s time to embrace the voters who may self-identify as “moderate” but whose guts crave a Democratic Party that fights for the little guy against the corporate oligarchs, and who want single-payer health care and wealth taxes.

The question is, how far down that path are entrenched Democratic leaders, who don’t want to shake up the system that holds them in power, willing to go?