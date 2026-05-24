As Republicans’ hold on the U.S. Senate majority appears less secure each day, Donald Trump is proving to be the best player on the Democrats’ team.

This week, Trump endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate primary run-off against sitting Senator John Cornyn.

This follows polling that showed Paxton well ahead of Cornyn in Tuesday’s run-off.

And is boosting Democrats’ hopes at flipping the Texas Senate seat blue.

CNN’s Harry Enten confirmed that the data shows James Talarico absolutely can win the seat.

The prediction markets think so too.

And Senate Republicans are pissed.

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