The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kit Veerkamp's avatar
Kit Veerkamp
2h

And there you have it. A president who’s either gambling with the futures and welfare of our citizens like this is a f*cking game of whim and chance or a blind demented circus clown juggling fire torches.

Reply
Share
Susan's avatar
Susan
44m

I've come to the conclusion that trump hates America. He only sees value in those who lick his boots. He doesn't care who or what he hurts. He just doesn't care about the reputation of our country or anyone that disagrees with him. How did we get trapped by this sub human? History will have a lot of explaining to do. The Epstein class is making a killing. The Supreme Court should be ashamed that they helped unleash this plague. We the people must take back our country.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture