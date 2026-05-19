LEFT: Polymarket online betting app logo. Photo Illustration by Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. RIGHT: A smoke plume rises following a missile strike on a building in Tehran. Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images.

The following is drawn from a federal indictment unsealed in April 2026 and a parallel civil complaint filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The defendant, Ken Van Dyke, has pleaded not guilty. The allegations are the government’s.

Fort Bragg, December 8, 2025

On December 8, Army Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke—a Special Forces communications specialist stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina—received a classified briefing about a military mission. It was called “Operation Absolute Resolve,” and its objective was to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Eighteen days later, on December 26, Van Dyke opened a Polymarket betting account. He used a virtual private network—a VPN, for short, available to anyone for about $2 a month—to disguise his location. Then he started placing wagers.

He started modestly but grew bold quickly. On December 27, he placed $96 on whether U.S. forces would be in Venezuela by January 31. On December 30, he bet $1,323 on whether Maduro would be out of office by the same date. By January 1, he was gambling $6,100 across multiple related contracts. He wagered on Maduro’s ouster, on a U.S. invasion, and on Trump invoking war powers against Venezuela. These looked, at least to the outside world, like long shots. But Van Dyke knew, from inside the classified planning room, they were near certainties.

In the predawn hours of January 3, 2026, U.S. Special Operations forces raided the presidential palace in Caracas, capturing Maduro and his wife under heavy fire and transporting them to the USS Iwo Jima. Shortly afterward, Van Dyke posed for a photo on the ship’s deck at sunrise. He was in uniform, carrying a rifle, and standing with three other soldiers. The image was uploaded to his Google account.

On Polymarket, his positions paid off big time. The total haul from his $33,034 investment: $409,881. He transferred the proceeds to a foreign cryptocurrency wallet, changed the email address on his crypto exchange account, and contacted Polymarket to delete his account.

After reports of this unusual trade made headlines, blockchain analysts—and later the DOJ—followed the trail. In April, Van Dyke became the first person in U.S. history to face criminal charges for insider trading on a prediction market. The FBI said Van Dyke had “betrayed his fellow soldiers by utilizing classified information for his own financial gain.”

When a reporter asked Trump about Van Dyke’s arrest, the president compared it to Pete Rose betting on his own baseball team. Then he delivered an unfiltered summary of the regime’s entire approach to this problem: “You know the whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino.”

New York, 6:49 a.m., March 23, 2026

The morning of Monday, March 23, was quiet in the oil markets. The Iran war had been raging for nearly four weeks, but it was an otherwise unremarkable premarket session. Early-morning futures trading is, by nature, low volume, low liquidity, with few surprises. That makes unusual activity easy to spot because there is so little market noise to hide it.

At 6:49 a.m. Eastern time, the very unusual happened. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, contracts corresponding to at least six million barrels of Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil were sold in two minutes, with a notional value of $580 million. For perspective, the average over the previous five trading days had been roughly 700 contracts in that same period, for about 700,000 barrels. The positions were structured to profit specifically from a simultaneous fall in oil prices and rise in stock markets.

The trading “was especially bizarre because there were no major news items—no major publicly available news items—to drive sudden big market transactions,” wrote economist Paul Krugman on March 24.

At 7:05 a.m., 16 minutes after the trades were placed, President Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations” about ending hostilities, and that he was halting planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. It was a sudden, sharp reversal from a post two days earlier in which Trump had threatened to “obliterate” those same plants.

Oil prices fell more than 10 percent within minutes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points. Whoever placed those trades had been on exactly the right side of both moves at exactly the right time. Former commodities trader David Kovel, now a New York lawyer representing fraud victims, gave 60 Minutes his estimate of the profit: “Tens of millions, could be $80 million.”

Stephen Piepgrass, a partner specializing in futures trading at the law firm Troutman Pepper Locke, told CBS News the trading volume “is certainly enough to raise eyebrows, and I think to launch an investigation into what was behind that.”

The pattern was not a one-time event. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) documented that on April 7, in the hours before Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, sending oil prices down another 15 percent, approximately $950 million in oil futures bets on falling prices were placed, again with no public news preceding them. Citing Reuters, they noted at least three additional instances in which well-timed trades appeared to anticipate major Trump administration decisions before they were publicly announced. The senators’ letter concluded: “This pattern raises serious questions about whether there has been recurring misappropriation of material nonpublic government information.” That’s securities litigation speak for insider trading.

No one has been charged, yet, in connection with any of those trades. Federal investigators are reportedly probing them. The identity of whoever placed them remains, for now, unknown.

A new kind of corruption is actually quite old

These two episodes—a Special Forces soldier betting on his own classified mission and an anonymous oil futures trader beating a presidential announcement to the market by 16 minutes—are not isolated incidents. They are the best documented examples to date of a pattern that legal experts, data analysts, lawmakers and national security professionals now describe as a systemic crisis.

It’s a crisis that is growing worse, and it’s proving very hard to interdict. To understand why, it’s vital to understand the markets where it’s happening, how they work, and who has decided that the system is working just fine for them.

Crowd wisdom or crowd manipulation?

Prediction markets are not new, but Polymarket, founded in 2020, has made them a mainstream financial instrument. The platform describes how the betting works: “Prices are quoted from 0 to 100 cents and reflect the implied probability that an event will occur. Because traders put real money behind their views, Polymarket odds represent a real-time, skin-in-the-game consensus, often referred to as the ‘wisdom of the crowd.’”

For example, buy a “Yes” share on whether Maduro will be out of office by January 31 when that share trades at 7 cents—implying 7 percent odds—and then stake $33,000. If that event occurs, each share pays a dollar. Your $33,000 becomes $409,000. If you happened to know the event was going to occur because you helped plan it, the 7 percent odds weren’t really odds at all. They were the price of a sure thing.

Polymarket recorded more than $10 billion in trading volume in March 2026 alone—the first time it crossed that threshold in a single month. More than $2 billion has been wagered this year so far on military decisions and outcomes. The platform’s defenders argue that aggregating financially-motivated forecasting produces more accurate predictions than polls or expert analysis because it is crowdsourced from people with a stake in being right. That theoretical foundation may be statistically legitimate. But the problem, as the episodes above demonstrate, is what happens when it’s not about the crowd’s reasoned judgment but a single insider’s foreknowledge of an event.

That “flaw” may be, somewhat counterintuitively, by design. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan was asked directly about his platform last fall and whether prediction markets rely on some traders actually having inside information. He acknowledged that aggregating closely-held information “is a good thing … it’s sort of an inevitability.” The Council on Foreign Relations observed dryly that “trades of this nature are not aberrations; they are these markets working as designed—and their architects know it.”

Crypto and the “prediction market mullet”

The architecture of Polymarket is what makes this scandal both visible and maddeningly difficult to prosecute. Polymarket runs on cryptocurrency. When you place a bet, you’re not using a credit card or a bank account tied to your name. Instead, you open what’s called a “wallet.” Think of it as a numbered Swiss bank account you can create in seconds, for free, with no paperwork. As one detailed technical analysis of the platform explained, the system “requires no name, email verification, physical address, government ID, or proof of residence.” You are, from the moment you sign up, essentially anonymous.

Every bet placed on Polymarket is recorded on what’s called a “blockchain.” Think of it as a permanent, public, shared ledger, like a phone book that anyone on earth can read. The catch is that this phone book lists only numbers, not names. So every transaction is visible, but the person behind it is not. That creates an uncomfortable paradox: The whole world can watch the money move, but no one officially knows whose money it is.

NPR’s The Indicator captured the structural problem: Polymarket “has a U.S.-regulated business in the front and an unregulated international cryptocurrency party in the back.” In other words, a “prediction market mullet.” In the U.S., regulated markets must know who their customers are. But the majority of Polymarket’s trades happen on its international side, where “traders can operate anonymously using cryptocurrency.” Sophisticated actors can go further still, using services like “Tornado Cash” that deliberately scramble the money trail, routing funds through a tangle of intermediate accounts to make it nearly impossible to trace where the money started or where it ended up.

One saving grace is that converting winnings back to actual dollars usually requires passing through a regulated exchange with ID verification requirements. Adam Hart of Chainalysis, a blockchain forensics firm, argued to NPR that crypto is not the black hole for bad behavior that people assume: “Some of the best tracers in the world are in the U.S. government.” Van Dyke was caught in part because his trail, while obscured, was not erased. The catch, as NPR noted, is that if the bad actor is located internationally, they may simply be out of reach of U.S. authorities entirely.

Reading the future in the futures market

The Polymarket bets on the war are disgraceful, but the March 23 oil trades represent a potentially far larger crime. Again, to understand why, it helps to know how oil futures work, and why they can turn even a small informational edge into an enormous payday.

Think of an oil futures contract like a deposit on a house. When you put down 10 percent on a home purchase, that deposit controls the full value of the property. If the house goes up 20 percent in value, your return isn’t calculated on your deposit; it’s calculated on the whole house.

Oil futures work the same way. A trader doesn’t need to put up the full value of the oil they’re betting on. They put up just a fraction. But that fraction controls a position worth many times more.

The government agency responsible for regulating these markets, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), warns prospective traders that futures trading is a “volatile, complex, and risky activity seldom suitable for individual investors” precisely because of this dynamic. Gains and losses can be magnified far beyond what the trader actually put in.

That magnification is what makes inside knowledge so extraordinarily valuable in the futures market. If you know the “future”—for example, 16 minutes before the rest of the world does—that the president is about to post something that will send oil prices falling 10 percent, you can position yourself correctly and collect returns calculated not on what you put in, but on the entire leveraged position.

So, to obtain an $80 million profit from bold oil futures trades made in the predawn hours of March 23, the investment required was only a fraction of the payoff. That is the whole point of “leverage” and exactly why classified foreknowledge of a presidential announcement is worth so much more in a futures market than almost anywhere else.

The improbable bets that keep paying off

Van Dyke’s trades and the March 23 oil trades are the best documented cases, but they are not the only ones. The pattern that emerges across the broader data is, in the words of data analytics firm Bubblemaps’ co-founder Nicolas Vaiman, “the most insane pattern we have found on Polymarket so far.”

Bubblemaps shared its findings with 60 Minutes. Researchers identified nine connected Polymarket accounts that raked in more than $2.4 million betting almost exclusively on U.S. military actions in the Iran war. Across more than 80 bets, those accounts had a 98 percent win rate, even when the odds were low. They correctly predicted the specific dates of the first U.S. strikes, the removal of Iran’s supreme leader, and the ceasefire announcement. “Luck alone cannot explain those numbers,” Vaiman said.

CNN separately reported in March that a single trader had made nearly $1 million from dozens of well-timed bets since 2024, winning 93 percent of five-figure wagers about Iran, including in the hours before Israeli strikes in October 2024; before U.S. airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025; and before the joint U.S.-Israeli surprise attack in February that started the current war.

The Anti-Corruption Data Collective analyzed long-shot wagers on military markets, meaning bets of more than $2,500 with less than 35 percent odds of winning. It found that bettors won more than they lost even on the long shots. The collective concluded there were indications of “systemic insider trading” in military betting markets.

The watchdogs won’t bark

The Van Dyke arrest suggests the system can work to hold violators accountable. But the systemic conditions enabling this kind of trading suggest that it usually doesn’t.

The CFTC is the agency legally responsible for policing both prediction markets and commodities fraud. As 60 Minutes reported, it was historically a five-member commission. Today, it is headed by a single person: Michael Selig, a Trump nominee. Both CFTC staffing and enforcement actions have dropped dramatically since 2024. Selig declined 60 Minutes’ interview request.

The agencies responsible for policing bad behavior in the markets have been gutted, with top leaders departing and caseloads plummeting. Axios reported that the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, created after Watergate to prosecute corrupt officials, has been reduced from 36 lawyers to two and stripped of authority to file many new cases. The SEC’s top enforcement official reportedly resigned after agency leaders blocked her from aggressively pursuing cases touching Trump’s circle. The administration canceled 159 federal enforcement actions against 166 companies in 2025, more than 30 of which had donated to Trump’s inauguration or White House ballroom.

The White House’s response was a memo reminding staffers that using nonpublic information on prediction markets is a “criminal offense.” Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-CA) was unmoved: “No one in federal service needs to be ‘reminded’ of the blatant illegality of personal financial enrichment from their exploitation of confidential information garnered through public service.”

It’s good to be the Trumps

The conflict of interest running through the prediction market scandals has one family at its center.

Donald Trump Jr. is simultaneously a paid strategic advisor to Kalshi, the CFTC-regulated U.S. prediction market, and an investor and advisory board member at Polymarket, Kalshi’s primary global rival. The companies appear willing to look past the conflict as long as they each get what they need.

Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, injected “double-digit millions” into Polymarket in August 2025. As CNN reported, Trump Jr. maintains he doesn’t bet on prediction markets and hasn’t lobbied government officials on either company’s behalf. That is beside the point; the better both platforms do, the better he does personally.

By no small coincidence, the Trump White House has been clearing regulatory obstacles for both companies. It ended a Biden-era criminal investigation into Polymarket, allowed it to acquire a CFTC-licensed exchange, and, as discussed above, installed a one-person CFTC with dramatically reduced enforcement capacity.

Intelligence for sale, at market rates

It’s not just about the corruption. Prediction markets also pose a direct threat to our national security and intelligence services.

For example, an Israel Defense Forces reservist and a civilian were charged in Israel in February with “severe security offenses” after allegedly using classified data to bet on the timing of Israeli strikes against Iran. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) concluded that Polymarket has become “an illicit market to sell and exploit national security secrets unlike any in history, and by extension a potential honeypot for foreign intelligence services watching for those same suspicious bets.”

The risk of information leaking out is high. As discussed above, Polymarket runs on a public blockchain, meaning every suspicious bet cluster is visible not just to American data analysts but to anyone on earth with an internet connection. The Council on Foreign Relations was blunt: “Foreign intelligence services can analyze that trading data just as well as we can and manipulate it just as easily — tipping off the targets of pending U.S. actions, shaping public sentiment, driving desired policy outcomes, tilting elections, or simply ripping off unwitting American counterparties.”

Bubblemaps’ head of investigations, a former U.S. military officer—whose identity was concealed by 60 Minutes for safety reasons and who goes by “Deebs”—told CBS, “Just to put it plainly, this could be putting people’s lives at risk. Other adversaries may be using this information in order to plan their own strategy.” The Maduro case shows why. From the moment the related Polymarket contract spiked, the target’s security detail would have had roughly 40 minutes to move him before a U.S. special operations team hit the objective. The element of surprise is the most fragile asset in covert warfare, and here it may have been sold for a $409,000 personal payout.

A second risk is manipulation. Boston University professor Matthew Motta told Military Times: “Folks in the military may see movement on a prediction market as intelligence. And if they do, then that information becomes ripe for manipulation, because what can happen is that untraceable actors, perhaps actors with nefarious interests, can place money on an outcome that would be convenient for them.” Foreign adversaries don’t need to hack the Pentagon. They can move the market, then watch to see whether U.S. decision-makers mistake the signal for intelligence.

There are also knock-on effects. One journalist covering the war, Emanuel Fabian, the military correspondent for the Times of Israel, reported to 60 Minutes that after writing accurately about an Iranian strike, he received threats from bettors whose positions his reporting had affected. One message: “You’re going to make us lose $900,000. And we’ll invest even more than that to finish you.” Another included details about his siblings. The bettor wasn’t demanding that events unfold differently. He was demanding that the news say they did.

A Hill to die on?

Congress has not been entirely idle. At least two bipartisan bills have been introduced to restrict military betting on prediction markets. Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Seth Moulton (D-MA) introduced the Campaign Event Contract Integrity Act to close loopholes allowing campaign insiders to profit from political prediction markets. Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) said he doesn’t “want to imagine a world where America’s adversaries use prediction markets to anticipate our next move.” These are the right instincts. But under a Republican-controlled Congress accountable to a president whose family profits from the platforms in question, they remain largely theoretical.

Sens. Warren and Whitehouse pushed hardest, demanding answers from both the SEC and CFTC on the March 23 and April 7 oil spikes. Rep. Liccardo has pushed the SEC for a parallel investigation. And Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has called for a comprehensive probe into what he describes as institutionalized war profiteering.

In the wake of increased scrutiny by members of Congress, both Polymarket and Kalshi have instituted new rules to crack down on the practice of insider trading on their platforms. As The AP reported, Polymarket “rewrote its rules to say clearly that users cannot trade on contracts where they might possess confidential information or could influence the outcome of an event.” And in April, Kalshi fined and suspended three congressional candidates who were found to have wagered on the outcomes of their own races. But members of Congress would be foolish to take these internal policing measures as a signal to back off of stricter oversight.

If Democrats retake the House in November, committee subpoena power changes hands. If they also retake the Senate, Warren chairs the relevant Senate subcommittee. The trading records, beneficial ownership data, identity of the oil futures traders, and the full scope of Trump family conflicts—all of it could become a case potentially subject to compelled disclosure.

While we await that day, Trump was correct that the world has “become somewhat of a casino.” What he left out is that he has disabled the security cameras, paid off the pit bosses, and loaded the dice in his family’s favor.

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