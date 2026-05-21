Attendees watch a pre-recorded video of US President Donald Trump reading from the Bible during “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving” on the National Mall. Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP via Getty Images.

On Sunday, the Trump administration held what it called “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving” on the National Mall.

The event reportedly drew thousands of conservative Christians from around the country (though the swaths of empty seats undercut this claim) to hear prominent Christian nationalist politicians, authors, and pastors speak about how the United States is a Christian nation, how Trump is our Savior, and, in one particularly bizarre moment, how “the Lord” took two centuries to “raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand.”

The Frequently Asked Questions on its website describes Rededicate 250 as “a historic gathering to give thanks for God’s providence, reflect on our nation’s story, and rededicate America as One Nation under God.”

So how did an event so clearly in violation of the separation of church and state—not to mention the spirit, if not the letter, of the Constitution’s pesky Establishment and Free Exercise clauses—make it into the Department of the Interior’s Freedom 250 lineup of celebrations marking 250 years since the founding of our nation?

The Trump administration framed the event as a “rededication,” invoking a national call to prayer that the Continental Congress issued to the 13 colonies exactly 250 years before Rededicate 250’s May 17, 2026 date.

As Marco Rubio posted on the U.S. State Department’s official X account (and was played for those who attended Sunday’s event):

According to Rubio,

“On this day two and a half centuries ago, our forefathers gathered for the second time in as many years for a national day of fasting and prayer. The resolution of the Continental Congress called on the Thirteen Colonies to humble themselves in preparation for the coming war.”

The Trump White House tried to wrap itself in the American flag by invoking that 1776 call to prayer, casting the United States as a nation founded on Christian principles. But the actual history of that moment exposes an inconvenient truth about Trump’s performative patriotism and the Christian nationalist ideology he has spent years cultivating.

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The Real History

According to The Library of Congress, on March 16, 1776, the Continental Congress—which served as the Provisional Government of the Thirteen Colonies from 1774-1789—issued a proclamation that “set May 17, 1776, as a ‘day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer’ throughout the colonies.”

Congress urges its fellow citizens to “confess and bewail our manifold sins and transgressions, and by a sincere repentance and amendment of life, appease his [God’s] righteous displeasure, and through the merits and mediation of Jesus Christ, obtain his pardon and forgiveness.”

The Congress regularly declared such “days of fasting and of thanksgiving” throughout the Revolutionary War. Because, as The Library of Congress reminds us, that first governing body of what would become the United States “contained an extraordinary number of deeply religious men” who were “guided by ‘covenant theology,’ a Reformation doctrine especially dear to New England Puritans.”

That ideology held that

God bound himself in an agreement with a nation and its people. This agreement stipulated that they “should be prosperous or afflicted, according as their general Obedience or Disobedience thereto appears.”

To these devout followers,

Wars and revolutions were, accordingly, considered afflictions, as divine punishments for sin, from which a nation could rescue itself by repentance and reformation.

According to Prescott Pulse, this explains why the Continental Congress issued an order declaring May 17, 1776 “as a day for the colonies to pause, repent, and seek God’s guidance as war with Britain loomed.”

And in what Prescott calls “the heart of the proclamation as recorded in the Journals of the Continental Congress”:

“In times of impending calamity and distress; when the liberties of America are imminently endangered by the secret machinations and open assaults of an insidious and vindictive administration, it becomes the indispensable duty of these hitherto free and happy colonies, with true penitence of heart, and the most reverent devotion, publicly to acknowledge the over ruling providence of God; to confess and deplore our offences against him; and to supplicate his interposition for averting the threatened danger, and prospering our strenuous efforts in the cause of freedom, virtue, and posterity.”

Sound familiar?

The “day of prayer and thanksgiving” that took place back in May of 1776 was meant to call the people of a nascent nation to humble themselves in prayer in resistance to an oppressive regime.

By contrast, the event that took place just days ago on the National Mall, which the website’s FAQ calls “a national day of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving” to “rededicate America as One Nation under God,” was very much designed to uplift just such a regime.

The Revisionist History

As part of its Freedom 250 onslaught, the Trump White House released a Prayers and Proclamations Throughout American History anthology to help advance the notion that the United States was founded as a Christian nation.

As USA Today’s Karissa Waddick writes, the anthology set the revisionist propagandist tone right from the start:

The first pages of a new White House prayer anthology open with a myth: a depiction of English colonists landing at Cape Henry, near present-day Virginia Beach, raising a tall wooden cross and dedicating the land to God through prayer. The event “reveals the extent to which Christianity ‒ particularly Protestantism ‒ accompanied the English colonial enterprise from its inception,” the booklet says. Except, as the document later acknowledges, there’s no evidence the prayer occurred.

That same revisionist history was very much on display on the stage Sunday.

As Speaker Mike Johnson said in his “prayer of rededication” from the stage at the event:

“Our Heavenly Father, we thank you. Thank you so much for this great day that you’ve given us here, as we remember that your mighty hand has been upon our nation since the very beginning.”

He added,

“Every day since, over each of our 250 years, America has been a land of hope and liberty, a place of miracles, and the ‘light and glory’ of all nations because of you.”

And in conclusion,

“We ask that you hear these solemn petitions just as we in the beginning dedicated this land to your most holy name today. Here Lord, in this 250th year of American Independence, we hereby rededicate the United States of America as ‘One Nation, Under God.’”

Johnson is well known as a Christian nationalist who subscribes to the belief that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and therefore should legislate as such. But as Heather Cox Richardson reminds us in her May 17, 2026 dispatch, this is a complete distortion of our history.

Even putting aside the fact that the phrase “One nation under God” wasn’t added to the Pledge of Allegiance until 1954, as Richardson notes, no matter how religious the members of that first Continental Congress may have been, no matter how religious the residents of the original colonies may have been, and no matter how many references to God there are in The Declaration of Independence,

“the United States of America was not founded as a Christian nation. The Founders were quite clear about that.”

Richardson elaborates:

In the 1796 Treaty of Tripoli, ratified unanimously by the Senate just a decade after the Constitution went into effect, U.S. leaders said “the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion” and has “no character of enmity against the laws, religion or tranquility of” Muslims. They went on to say that “no pretext arising from religious opinions shall ever produce an interruption of the harmony existing between” the U.S. and Tripoli. Thomas Jefferson, the key author of the Declaration of Independence, and James Madison of Virginia, the key thinker behind the Constitution, both wrote explicitly about the importance of keeping the government separate from religion. Jefferson wrote that “religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship.” “[T]he legitimate powers of government reach actions only,” he wrote, “[and] not [religious] opinions.”

But this notion that the United States was founded as a Christian nation was hardly the only revisionism on display on the main stage on Sunday. Speaker after speaker at Sunday’s prayer event understood the true assignment of that day.

There was MAGA author Eric Metaxas, who portrayed Donald Trump as a tool of God’s will:

“It’s hard to believe that it would take two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand. We only had to wait 200 years.”

There was also Pastor Lou Engle, an apostle of the Christian nationalist New Apostolic Reformation movement, who went further in his remarks after Trump’s pre-recorded video played for the crowd:

“This is a hinge of history moment and what we do right here could shift America…this solemn assembly is different than any other solemn assembly. For the President of the United States has called this day. Biblically speaking, it was when the Kings of Israel called solemn assemblies and the people responded, God shifted the nation and poured out his spirit. I believe we’re in that moment right now.”

In the ultimate glazing of Trump, Engle likened him to God himself:

“That our president would say, if my people will humble themselves and pray, seek my face and turn from their wicked way, I will heal their land.”

As Andrew Egger described at The Bulwark,

“Rededicate 250” was what you’d have expected from this crew: a full-throated embrace of the MAGA iteration of the faith by the Trump administration, an uneasy amalgam of rudimentary Christian doctrines summoned up to bless smashmouth Trumpian politics.

A False Idol

In 2016, Congress set up a bipartisan America 250 commission to “plan and orchestrate the 250th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence.” To no one’s surprise, Donald Trump derailed any semblance of bipartisanship in the planning of the anniversary when he took office last year. With an executive order on January 29th, Trump set up his own commission, which he dubbed Task Force 250, establishing him as the chair and JD Vance as Vice Chair.

By Spring, when Republicans’ “Big Beautiful Bill” was introduced, $150 million had been allocated for The Department of the Interior to organize “events, celebrations, and activities surrounding the observance and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.” As of earlier this year, $100 million of that has gone to Trump’s new entity, which he dubbed Freedom 250. Private entities such as ExxonMobil, Mastercard, Deloitte, Palantir, and IndyCar also donated. Only $25 million of the funds appropriated to Interior has been allocated to America 250.

The purpose of the entire enterprise was clear. As The Times noted back in February:

Several of Freedom 250’s planned events and monuments lack obvious connections to the Boston Tea Party, the signing of the Declaration of Independence or other seminal moments in the nation’s founding. Rather, they are tailored to Mr. Trump’s political agenda and his penchant for spectacle, personal branding and legacy. They include the construction of an arch overlooking Washington, an IndyCar race through the nation’s capital, a national prayer event and an Ultimate Fighting Championship match on the White House lawn to coincide with the president’s 80th birthday.

Which brings us to the Rededicate 250 prayer event.

On Sunday, Robert Reich reshared a video he first posted in 2024, saying,

Today, Trump is hosting a prayer event that will “give thanks for God’s providence…and rededicate America as One Nation under God.” All but one of the speakers are conservative Christians. It’s Trump’s latest move towards remaking our secular democracy into a MAGA theocracy.

Reich’s video is almost two years old, yet is just as relevant today—and after Sunday, particularly so.

Reich had initially captioned the video, “Donald Trump keeps comparing himself to Jesus”, noting,

“Whether he actually has a messiah complex or is just conning his supporters, he’s playing to a growing GOP faction that wants America to be a white Christian Nationalist state, with Donald Trump as a divine ruler.”

In the video, Reich delivers a searing indictment exposing the bitter irony of Trump’s use of far-right Christian nationalism to cloak himself in the flag as America’s 250th approaches:

“Nothing could be more un-American than the Christian nationalist vision.”

Reich observes,

“The framers of the U.S Constitution were adamant that religion had no role in our government. The words God, Jesus and Christ don’t appear anywhere in our Constitution. And the very first words of the Bill of Rights are a promise that ‘Congress shall make no law and prohibiting the practice thereof.’”

He concludes,

“Christofascism or any religion-based form of government is a rejection of everything America has aspired to be: a secular multi-racial society.”

A Cruel Joke of Fate

Fate is playing a cruel joke: The most self-aggrandizing and cartoonishly corrupt president in history happens to be serving in office the very year our nation turns 250. Only Trump could manage to make the United States’ semiquincentennial birthday somehow about himself as well as turn it into something profoundly un-American.

As The New York Times described it, Freedom 250 is

…another vehicle, akin to the White House ballroom project, through which people and companies with interests before the Trump administration can make tax-deductible donations to gain access to, and seek favor with, a president who has maintained a keen interest in fund-raising, and a willingness to use the levers of government power to reward financial supporters.

Trump’s Rededicate 250 prayer gathering was no different. The event wasn’t simply a violation of the Constitution’s Establishment Clause and the principle of separation of church and state. With that event, the Trump administration was appealing to the same cult-like devotion Trump has engendered throughout his political career from far-right Christians, despite his demonstrable lack of any faith or morality.

That cult has now accepted the notion that Trump’s authority derives from somewhere higher than the Constitution. As Richardson reminds us,

The theme of obeying the leader runs deep in Trump’s politics, and in MAGA more generally. The Bible passage Trump read on video today emphasizes obedience, warning the chosen people that if they “forsake my statutes and my commandments, which I have set before you,” then they will be destroyed.

Once you put the president’s executive power beyond democratic accountability, then all bets are off. You can’t “vote God out,” after all. And true believers will do monstrous things in the name of preserving that power if so commanded (see January 6, 2021.)

In an inversion of history, it was precisely this sort of blind obeisance to a supreme authority that the founders were fighting against in 1776. For the Trump administration to hang its hat on an event that was actually about resistance to authority is a truly, well, Trumpian twist.

As Richardson observes,

From its origins in resistance to the British government, the story of America has been the opposite of obeying. It has been about questioning, debating, criticizing leaders, and working to build “a more perfect Union,” as the Framers charged us to do. The story of America is how those who believed in the principles of democracy, those ideals articulated by the Founders however imperfectly they lived them, have struggled to make the belief that we are all created equal and have a right to have a say in our government, come true.