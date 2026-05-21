The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
20h

Religion started out as a precursor to science, offering a view about the origin and nature of the universe, together with a moral philosophy and story about what comes after death. Long before now smart people have concluded it’s an outdated relic that causes far more problems than it solves. Little wonder that scammers like Trump and Johnson try to use it to hoodwink people into believing the nonsense they’re peddling.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Simon Leif's avatar
Simon Leif
20h

That's the thing with Christian Nationalism - it's just nationalism pretending to be righteous. Potatriots, the lot of them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture