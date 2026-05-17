Democratic leadership is delivering major wins.

After entering office with a $12 billion budget deficit, Mayor Zohran Mamdani just announced he has balanced the New York City budget.

Indeed.

And in California, Governor Newsom is touting his own success balancing his state’s budget, with zero deficit through 2028.

In his proposed budget, Newsom is seeking to restore $300 million in Republican healthcare cuts.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. House, Democrats secured enough votes on a discharge petition to force a vote on Russia sanctions and Ukraine aid.

On top of that, there is growing consensus that Ukraine is winning their war with Russia.

Boom.

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.