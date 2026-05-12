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Dawn Suiter's avatar
Dawn Suiter
5h

I sincerely hope that Alabama’s racist gerrymandering will piss off enough people that the state flips blue. I say that as a deep, deep blue Alabamian with many like-minded friends here.

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TreeDogRain's avatar
TreeDogRain
5h

Heartbreaking but hopeful, this is a piece of remarkable clarity and concision. You are a remarkable writer, lawyer, and advocate for us all. Thank you, Jay.

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