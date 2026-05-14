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Sharon Boyes-Schiller's avatar
Sharon Boyes-Schiller
15h

You can clearly hear him saying in November “the reason we lost the House and the Senate is because I wasn’t on the ballot”

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
13h

Trump can’t run again, regardless of whatever idiotic claims to the contrary, so he doesn’t care who he hits on his way out the door. He just wants a cage match fight between Rubio and Vance akin to his planned birthday UFC event. 🙄

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