As the midterm elections approach, Democratic voters are leading the way in enthusiasm.

According to CNN’s Harry Enten, Democrats now lead Republicans in the “certain to vote” category for the first time since they began tracking it in 2010.

Even back in 2018, when there was a huge blue wave, Democrats and Republicans were tied.

This level of enthusiasm was on display on Tuesday in Ohio, where Democrats elected their nominees for U.S. Senate and Governor.

Even without contested primaries in those races, Democratic turnout in Ohio was through the roof.

Representing a huge uptick in enthusiasm since four years ago.

This enthusiasm is translating to great news for Democrats in the betting markets…

…On the generic congressional ballot, where more polls have Dems ahead by double digits…

…In election prediction ratings, which are shifting toward Dems…

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.