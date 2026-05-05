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Valerie Ventre-Hutton's avatar
Valerie Ventre-Hutton
8h

Outstanding and helpful analysis of the legal "backstory," to the gutting of Section 2. Especially appreciate your inclusion of Kagan's quote. Many thanks.

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Carol Twerberg's avatar
Carol Twerberg
8h

This made me want to throw up 🤢

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