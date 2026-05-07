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Grace Judson's avatar
Grace Judson
3h

If I understand correctly, Indiana's primary is a "you gotta pick a Democrat or Republican ballot."

So all those supposed state Senate primary wins for Trump are simply - the MAGA coalition dutifully voting as instructed.

Which means things are even more wide open for Democrats to win in November, because now anyone not a fan (!!!) of Trump will have even more reason to vote for anyone *except* those primary winners. Some who weren't entirely convinced about voting for Dems *might* have voted for Republicans that stood up against the gerrymander, but now, they're more likely to go Democratic.

This is not a win for Republicans; it could well be a win for Democrats.

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Mitchell Zimmerman's avatar
Mitchell Zimmerman
1h

LET'S LOOK AT WHAT THE GOP CONSIDERS "FAIR" FOR HOOSIERS: 40% of population should have NO representation in Congress.

Certainly happy that this gross exercise in Trump vengeance may not actually help the GOP.

But it is worth considering just how deeply unfair the Republican goals are.

Indiana Party registration: 25% Dem, 30% GOP, balance Independents.

Actual presidential vote in 2024: Harris 40% Trump 60%.

Yes, the state is clearly considered "solidly" Republican. But that doesn't mean all Republican. Under the GOP's vision, the 40% of the people of Indiana who voted for Harris deserve no representation whatsoever in Congress. This is what Indiana's governor called "fair maps." I can't begin to imagine what argument there is for saying it is "fair" that two out of five voters should have zero representation in Congress.

Which is to say the Republican campaign is indefensible.

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