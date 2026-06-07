This week saw major momentum for Democrats heading into November.

A new Fox News poll shows Ohio’s Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown with a strong lead over Republican Senator Jon Husted.

This is a must-win if Democrats are going to take back the U.S. Senate.

The same poll showed Democratic candidate for Governor, Amy Acton, in a dead heat with Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy.

Just as Ohio looks in play for Democrats this fall, so does chronically red state Iowa, as Democrat John Turek won the nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Which led the Cook Political Report to shift the race in the Dem’s direction.

And as Rob Sand secured the Democratic nomination for Governor in Iowa, a new poll showed he is in a strong position to flip the Governor’s seat blue.

Also, in Texas this week, a crowd of thousands showed up to a James Talarico rally…right in the heart of Ken Paxton’s home county.

Talarico took on Paxton and Trump for their recent attacks on him, calling them out for not being “real men.”

Also this week, we saw Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) come out swingin at a rally in Atlanta, explaining the real reason Trump is so obsessed with legacy projects such as his ballroom and putting his name on buildings.

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