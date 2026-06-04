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Erin's avatar
Erin
20mEdited

So he took his only profitable company, merged it with two massive money losers in a transaction that would not be permitted for anyone else and walks away with both a massive IPO to borrow against and a company with essentially manufactured losses as a tax write-off. Nice robbery if you can afford it.

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Bob Roberts's avatar
Bob Roberts
44m

An incredible heist.

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