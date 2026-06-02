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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
12h

I also believe that an anti-corruption platform, based on real legislative proposals, that shows how Trump and Republican's corruption lead to higher costs for working people will help turn out voters.

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Anny Onomous's avatar
Anny Onomous
11h

The truth is, Democrats and Republicans view voting very differently. Republicans see it as an obligation. Democrats tend to see it as optional and they want to feel "inspired" to vote, and that's how we wound up with Trump 1.0 and 2.0. The only way Democrats can win federal elections is if they ALL vote.

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