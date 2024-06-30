As Pride month comes to a close, the Biden administration has once again made clear they are the best allies the LGBTQ+ community has had in the White House in history.

This week marked the White House Pride celebration.

Thank you, Joe Biden for always being there for our community.

Biden put his money where his mouth is this week by pardoning all LGBTQ+ military veterans who may have been convicted of crimes under anti-gay policies.

The President and First Lady were on hand to mark the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Vistors’ Center as we mark 55 years since the Stonewall rebellion.

Thank you, Mr. President.

And President Biden’s expert stewardship of a growing economy continues with inflation easing to virtually 0% in May.

And U.S. energy production is exceeding consumption by a lot.

It’s no wonder no Fortune 500 CEOs are supporting Trump this year.

And 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists are warning against a second Trump presidency.

President Biden and Donald Trump took to the debate stage this week.

And while Biden’s performance was not what we hoped we’d see, Donald Trump certainly showed himself to be the liar we know him to be.

