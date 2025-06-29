On Tuesday, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani shocked New York politics by defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor.

Mamdani didn’t just beat a political dynasty on Tuesday; he didn’t just beat establishment Democratic endorsements like Bill Clinton and Michael Bloomberg; he defeated big money.

Proving that, as Mamdani likes to say…

Mamdani follows in AOC’s footsteps, having defeated an entrenched figure of the establishment with grassroots progressive support.

So this was a sweet moment.

Mamdani has received supportive words from both Senator Chuck Schumer…

And Governor Kathy Hochul…

Hopefully, formal endorsements are forthcoming.

An unintended, but hopeful consequence of Mamdani’s win is that, at 33 years old, he has inspired other young people to want to run for office themselves.

Mamdani isn’t the only progressive win in New York City Tuesday night. After more moderate candidates attempted to primary sitting members of the City Council in hopes that the shift toward Trump in 2024 represented a rejection of progressive values, welp…

In other good election news, Democrat Billie Butler, a trans woman, overcame despicable attacks to hold a New Hampshire House seat for Democrats.

