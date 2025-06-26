New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) speaks to supporters during an election night gathering. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

On Tuesday night, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani scored a major upset by defeating Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in New York City’s mayoral race. With a commanding lead of 43.5% to 36.4% after the first round of votes were counted, it quickly became clear that Mamdani had assembled a broad coalition of voters that not only stretched across all five boroughs but also transcended race, religion, and ethnicity. Notably, his coalition included newly energized young voters, precisely the voters who failed to come out for Kamala Harris and Democrats in November.

As Cuomo said in his concession speech, which he delivered less than 90 minutes after polls closed:

"Tonight was not our night. Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night, and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote. He really ran a highly impactful campaign...I applaud him sincerely for his effort.”

While it was reported on Thursday that Cuomo would stay in the race through November, appearing on his own “Fight and Deliver” ballot line, his decision on Tuesday to concede and praise Mamdani caught many by surprise. After all, a good number of establishment and moderate Democrats had arrayed against Mamdani and in support of Cuomo, fearing that promoting a Muslim and self-professed Democratic Socialist to Mayor was precisely the wrong move for a party that had seen voters in virtually every single New York City neighborhood shift rightward toward Donald Trump in 2024.

As Mamdani surged in the waning weeks of the campaign, Cuomo unveiled endorsements from former President Bill Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and Congressman Jim Clyburn, who had been a kingmaker for Joe Biden in South Carolina in 2020. Billionaire-backed Super PACs spread anti-Mamdani propaganda on behalf of Cuomo. And famously pearl-clutching centrist Democratic group Third Way issued a memo declaring that it was Mamdani’s “proud affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that worries us most.”

As longtime Democratic operative Lis Smith told Axios,

"The full-on freakout by the establishment is entirely predictable — they do no introspection or soul searching, and instead just lash out.” "This is an outcome of their own creation. If you don't want to lose to a socialist, don't run a fatally flawed candidate like Andrew Cuomo."

The exceptions to the freakout, of course, included Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who see Mamdani’s economic populist message focusing on affordability and increased government services from “fast and free buses” to universal childcare as the right blueprint for Democrats to regain the trust of voters who abandoned them in 2024.

So which is it? Is Zohran Mamdani’s rise a cautionary tale for Democrats or the key to electoral victories ahead? And what lessons can Democrats take from his victory to win elections beyond the borders of New York City’s five boroughs?

The Democratic Party Should Be Taking Notes

On one hand, we should be careful not to make too much of Mamdani’s victory Tuesday night. After all, just two weeks ago, moderate Democratic Congresswoman and former prosecutor Mikie Sherrill won the Democratic nomination for Governor of New Jersey among a very crowded field that included more progressive challengers. And down in Virginia, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, no lefty herself, is the party’s standard bearer in its Governor’s race this year.

As Howard Dean’s chief 2004 strategist Joe Trippi warns:

A mayoral primary in New York, or in Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, or New Orleans for that matter, is a local contest shaped by local dynamics: personalities, coalitions, city-specific issues, turnout quirks. These races happen in deep-blue cities, often decided by a narrow sliver of engaged, ideologically committed voters. That’s not the electorate Democrats need to win over in the 3rd Congressional District of Iowa. Or a statewide race in Georgia. Or the presidency.

Furthermore, the attempts by MAGA and moderate Dems to nationalize the NYC mayoral race in order fear monger about Mamdani are absurd at best, whether from former Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips,

Trump aide Stephen Miller,

Or the Trump-aligned GOP.

And…really, JD?

But let’s recall that many analysts of the 2024 presidential election took the shift last year of voters away from Biden and toward Trump in Democratic strongholds within New York City as representative of what Trump was able to achieve nationwide. So it is fair to look at how Mamdani was able to build his winning coalition in New York to glean ideas for how Democrats around the country might pull off the same.

As Rebecca Kirszner Katz, a Democratic strategist who helped craft some of Mamdani’s campaign ads put it in a guest essay for The New York Times:

Since their losses last fall, Democrats have obsessed over how to reverse their declining fortunes. By and large, the consensus has been that we need candidates with a sharp economic argument that can connect with young people, men, voters of color and the working class. In the New York City mayoral race we got a candidate who checked many of those boxes: Mr. Mamdani.

What are some of the ways Mamdani’s campaign can serve as a blueprint for other Democrats?

Focus On Affordability

Mamdani himself made the connection between the 2024 presidential election and his own campaign. In a video he posted just 10 days after that election, he interviewed voters from Hillside Avenue in Queens and Fordham Rd. in The Bronx.

As Mamdani tells it:

Hillside Avenue in Queens and Fordham Road in The Bronx are two areas that saw the biggest shift toward Trump in last week’s election. Even more residents didn’t vote at all.

And as one voter told Mamdani:

The swing is because they want lower prices. They probably believe Trump will give them that.

Prices were widely seen as a key reason Trump won last year, but even before Election Day in 2024, Mamdani had launched his campaign in late October, which was laser-focused on affordability.

As he put it to a voter in his video:

“You know we have a mayor’s race coming up next year and if there was a candidate talking about freezing the rent, making buses free, making universal childcare a reality, would those be things you would support?” “My name is Zohran Mamdani, I’m going to be running for Mayor next year and I’m going to be running on that platform.”

Mamdani focused his affordability message on a memorable and achievable list of popular economic goals directed at the working class of New York City, goals that were so central to his campaign that he put them in his BlueSky profile:

And reiterated them at every opportunity.

And it’s a message he hit consistently all the way through his campaign, even leading Fox News to highlight his very “scary” agenda.

You know you’re doing something right when…

In 2024, Trump used the cost of living to slam Biden and Harris daily over inflation and to make false promises about his ability to bring down prices. This year, Mamdani was able to convey a populist affordability message in a way Biden and Harris couldn’t during the presidential contest.

And it was the economic populist pitch many on the left have been urging the Democratic Party to embrace to win back working-class voters. But as Kirszner Katz observes, you don’t have to be far-left to make a populist affordability message work.

Take Chris Deluzio in Pennsylvania or Pat Ryan in New York. While decidedly more moderate than Mr. Mamdani, both congressmen campaigned last fall on bringing down costs for people in their swing districts and taking on huge corporations and billionaires, a strategy Mr. Ryan described as “patriotic populism.”

And with his victory on Tuesday, Mamdani proved the concept.

Democrats have bemoaned that the party too often brushes aside candidates like Mamdani. This time, Tuesday’s win has gotten their attention.

Take Governor Kathy Hochul, who is running for reelection next year. She’s being challenged by her own Lieutenant Governor, Antonio Delgado, who has been laying the groundwork for months to deliver a populist, anti-status quo economic message in the Mamdani vein.

Yes, Hochul is listening now.

Be Joyful and Authentic

While from a policy perspective, voters clearly responded to the substance of Mamdani’s economic platform, his delivery style shouldn’t be discounted.

Andrew Cuomo’s campaign was widely seen as joyless, running for a job he didn’t really seem to want but felt entitled to as a former Governor and member of a New York political dynasty.

Zohran on the other hand exudes joy.

He also projects a deep commitment behind every word he speaks and every promise he makes. As Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) put it on X, there are “important lessons” Democrats should be learning from Mamdani’s combination of an economic platform and a compelling communication style.

For better or worse, Trump’s unconventional communication style and willingness to be politically incorrect comes off to many voters as authentic, which in turn allows him boundless license. “At least he tells us the truth” his supporters often say, an ironic way to praise a serial liar.

Mamdani on the other hand is showing Democrats, who often are perceived as wooden and calculating, how to demonstrate real authenticity in an honest way while communicating progressive values.

Be A Fighter

One of Mamdani’s unique skills as a politician is to project both joy and toughness at once. Liberals have a reputation for being wimps, even though conservatives, particularly in the age of Trump, love to project a performative domineering persona.

But Mamdani would never be confused with someone unwilling to put up a fight. Just look at this viral clip from the Democratic mayoral debate earlier this month when he called out Cuomo for all his scandals directly to his face.

And sure enough, during his acceptance speech Tuesday night, he made the point that, in him, New York City residents have a fighter.

“I will fight for a city that works for you. That is affordable for you. That is safe for you.”

Ever since Trump took office for his second term, Democrats have been craving fighters. Too many Democrats have been timid in the face of Trump’s authoritarianism, fearful that Trump’s and MAGA’s boasts that the culture has shifted rightward against Democrats bears some truth. Over the past few months, Democrats have begun to find their voice, emboldened by Trump’s rising disapproval numbers.

But Mamdani didn’t wait to see polling to take the fight to Trump. Or to Cuomo. He did it because it was right. As Lex McMenamin writes in a Teen Vogue OpEd titled “Zohran Mamdani’s People-Powered Win Is A Rebuke to Democratic Cowardice”:

Rather than going conciliatory on trans rights, Mamdani actively campaigned to trans New Yorkers, a number of whom are refugees from more conservative states’ discriminatory laws. He unabashedly embraced New York’s immigrant-heavy population, continuously recording social media content in different languages.

Meet Voters Where They Are

Trump’s willingness to use digital communication tools in new ways and to go into digital spaces often avoided by politicians, particularly Democrats, produced incredible returns for him in 2024.

Mamdani had a similarly robust digital video strategy, which included a TikTok account with 556k followers, where he documented his viral walk down the entire length of Manhattan.

He launched an incredibly clever co-endorsement campaign with Brad Lander.

And as The Times of India reports on a video in which he speaks a “fluent blend of Hindu and Urdu,” Mamdani

used film dialogues, iconic songs, and multilingual videos to connect with immigrant voters who rarely hear their cultures reflected in American politics. And it worked, spectacularly.

zohrankmamdani A post shared by @zohrankmamdani

Additionally, Slate documented the slew of digital shows Mandami went on:

Earlier this month, Mamdani dropped by the Throwing Fits show, a podcast produced by a pair of menswear diehards, where the discourse usually centers around vintage windbreakers, not transit policy. (Naturally, Zohran was immediately interrogated about his slate-black blazer, which he said he purchased from SuitSupply.) Mamdani also chopped it up on the venerable bro-socialist media brand Chapo Trap House, the eternally viral SubwayTakes TikTok show, and Hot 97’s morning salon The Breakfast Club. In each one of these stops, he brought with him both his stump speech and an easy fluency in the digital lives of millennial men.

As Lex McMenamin wrote in Teen Vogue:

Instead of trying to get on Joe Rogan’s podcast, as the Harris campaign reportedly attempted to do (or trying to become him — looking at you, Newsom), Mamdani went on Hasan Piker’s stream. In so doing, he was able to speak to those same constituencies who either felt burned or simply ignored by Democratic centrist campaign strategies.

After all the hand-wringing over which podcasts Kamala Harris should have gone on in 2024, Mamdani showed Democrats the way to do it in 2025.

Mamdani As A Model For Democrats

With kitchen table messages authentically delivered, by someone acting like a true advocate who is willing to meet voters where they are, Mamdani checks the very same boxes that Trump used to great effect to win last year:

Economic populist message. ✅ Project authenticity. ✅ Show you’re willing to fight. ✅ Meet voters where they are. ✅

As Mamdani said himself during his victory speech on Tuesday:

We are a model for the Democratic Party! A party where we fight for working people with no apology.

Still, some pundits have tried to shut down the notion that any larger lessons can be gleaned from Mamdani’s victory for the Democratic Party at large. Go ahead, try running a Democratic Socialist in a swing district, see how that goes for you!

But that misses the point. Mamdani’s winning campaign isn’t about ideological purity or policies. Rather it’s a campaign blueprint any Democrat can follow, in any district. And as Trump demonstrated, Democrats could even ride it to the White House.

At 33 years old, Mamdani was clearly more comfortable with digital media than many older candidates would be. Yet Mamdani’s concept could be replicated by any Democrat, regardless of age, ideology or geography. The key is to remain authentic and to deliver the message in creative ways that break through to their voters.

One final and important lesson Mamdani has for Democrats: We should not confuse shifts to Trump last year with some kind of permanent ideological realignment.

G Elliott Morris made just this point in March:

There's been a persistent narrative over the past few months that American voters, and especially young people, have shifted rightward due to a desire for conservative policies, especially on spending, and general anti-Democratic sentiment. Polls showing a generational low for the Democratic Party brand have gained a lot of attention over the last few days, and many commentators are wondering whether young men in particular will ever vote for the left again. This narrative is wrong. Mostly, I think it is all an overreaction to (a) slickly presented but cherry-picked and/or unrepresentative poll numbers and (b) a failure of the collective pundit class to acknowledge that trends are nuanced and causality is hard. There is a popular wrong impression that the average American is enthusiastically pro-Trump, rather than, to take an example from the 2024 elections, largely anti-Harris, or anti-inflation more generally. The data tells a different story.

Mamdani just proved that with the right message and the right messenger in the right spaces, voters will not only come back but will show up enthusiastically. It means we aren’t fighting against some impossible tide, we just need our leaders to point the rudder the right way.

That’s an amazing, hopeful, and winning strategy. Let’s hope Democratic leaders are listening—and learning.

