The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Steinhoff's avatar
Brenda Steinhoff
2h

Kudos to Kuo for detailing this great news of the law-abiding Congressional Parliamentarian!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bridget Nassif's avatar
Bridget Nassif
2h

Yahoo! Thank you Ms MacDonough. A shining light in all this GOP blackness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture