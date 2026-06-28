Donald Trump really doesn’t want people to vote by mail.

So much so that he’s trying to use the postal service to prevent people from receiving their mail-in ballots.

Even though…Trump votes by mail all the time.

But now, Trump’s voter suppression executive order keeps getting blocked in court.

Yassss.

And it’s not even Trump’s only voter suppression smackdown of the week.

And even after a bipartisan housing bill passed both chambers of Congress by huge veto-proof majorities…

…Trump tried to hold it hostage by demanding his voter suppression bill be passed by Republicans in Congress.

Awwwkwaaard…

But even Republicans admit they don’t have the votes…