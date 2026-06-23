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Rick A.'s avatar
Rick A.
39m

They should all be in jail. It should have happened in 2021. It must happen this time or our country is finished.

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Jane Leary's avatar
Jane Leary
33m

My money is on Vance as Deep-Throat II. He has the most to gain when Trump is impeached and thrown out of office.

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