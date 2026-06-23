LEFT: Former FBI Assistant Director Dan Bongino. Photo by Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via Getty Images. CENTER: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images .

When the U.S. wants to keep a secret, its leaders head to the Situation Room. Tucked beneath the West Wing, the room was built on the lessons of failure. President Kennedy ordered its construction in 1961 after the Bay of Pigs collapse, determined never again to be caught scrambling for information during a crisis. In the six decades since, it has been the setting for some of the most consequential decisions in American history: the Cuban Missile Crisis, the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, and now, the authorization of strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Its protocols are absolute. Attendees surrender their mobile devices at the door. Independent recording devices are forbidden. The staff holds top-level security clearances vetted by the Secret Service. Whatever is said inside those walls is supposed to stay there.

So much for that.

Over the past several weeks, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan published excerpts from their forthcoming book, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” drawn from more than 1,000 interviews conducted deep within the Trump regime. Those excerpts reveal verbatim, and often embarrassing, accounts of classified Situation Room meetings, with seating arrangements noted and private conversations reconstructed with the specificity of a transcript. They include war planning with a foreign head of state; a cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein files, conducted in secret without the president’s knowledge; and internal debates over whether to deploy the military against American citizens protesting in Minneapolis. None of the events or statements has been disputed by the White House.

The dialogue now immortalized in print came, the authors note, from “the person speaking, from someone who heard that person directly or from contemporaneous notes, recordings or transcripts.” Some of the people in those rooms—who warned against a war with Iran, who argued for and against covering up the Epstein scandal, and who pushed to invoke the Insurrection Act against peaceful protesters—have been talking voluntarily to journalists. It’s as if, instead of inviting The Atlantic into a Signal chat, someone invited the New York Times into the Situation Room.

“In other words, it’s bullshit.”

When the New York Times published “How Trump Took the U.S. to War With Iran” on April 7, 2026, it read like a screenplay. Haberman and Swan described the seating arrangements from two separate Situation Room meetings, one on February 11 and one on February 26. They disclosed the verbatim exchanges. They knew who spoke when called upon and what each person said, including those who said nothing of consequence.

Trump did not sit at the head of the mahogany conference table during Netanyahu’s Feb. 11 presentation, but to one side, facing the screens. Mossad director David Barnea and Israeli military officials appeared on those screens, arranged visually behind Netanyahu to create “the image of a wartime leader surrounded by his team.” Per the Times, “The gathering had been kept deliberately small to guard against leaks. Other top cabinet secretaries had no idea it was happening.” JD Vance was in Azerbaijan and missed the first meeting entirely.

The administration had taken extraordinary precautions to protect these meetings. The war-planning group was so tightly controlled that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the officials who would need to manage what could become the largest oil supply disruption in global history, were cut out entirely. So was Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The circle was that small, and it still leaked.

Foreign governments could now read about a top secret Situation Room meeting in a major American newspaper. They learned of CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s private assessment of Netanyahu’s regime-change pitch: “farcical.” They learned Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s gloss on that assessment: “In other words, it’s bullshit.” They learned that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine had characterized Israeli military planning as a pattern: “Sir, this is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that’s why they’re hard-selling.” In short, Israel’s leaders now know exactly what senior U.S. officials actually think about Israeli intelligence and military credibility.

Iran’s government, and every other adversary assessing how to manage Washington, now has a detailed account of how American war planning actually works, including who defers, who dissents, who is excluded and how the president makes up his mind.

That last point may be the most consequential of all. The Times account documents Trump going around the table on Feb. 26 and hearing substantive reservations from virtually everyone present. Vance was the most direct, Caine the most persistent, and Rubio the most precise. Then Trump ignored them and went with his gut. “Everyone deferred to the president’s instincts,” Haberman and Swan wrote. “They had seen him make bold decisions, take on unfathomable risks and somehow come out on top. No one would impede him now.” Every foreign leader negotiating with this administration now understands that the path to Trump runs not through his advisers but around them.

The leak also produced a political portrait with clear beneficiaries. Vance emerges as the strongest voice of substantive dissent. He was the only official who told the president directly that war with Iran was a bad idea, who raised the munitions problem, the Strait of Hormuz, the midterm political risk, and the impossibility of predicting Iranian retaliation.

To no one’s surprise, Hegseth emerges as the most enthusiastic proponent of war. He argued they would have to deal with the Iranians eventually, so now was as good a time as any. Wiles was revealed as passive on military matters, deferring to others in the room. Rubio and Ratcliffe both knew better and said so privately, then fell in line. Caine asked “And then what?” at every turn but offered no opinion when it mattered.

Leaking the Freak Out

There is a particular irony in the most damaging leak reported by the New York Times: It came from a meeting convened specifically to contain a leak problem. The story’s title spoke volumes: “Inside the White House Freak Out Over the Epstein Files.”

On July 17, 2025, ten days after the Justice Department released a memo declaring there was no Epstein client list and that no further disclosures would be made, Trump’s most senior advisers gathered in the Situation Room complex to figure out how to manage the expected eruption from the MAGA base. They did so without the president present, who had made clear he had no interest in discussing Epstein and “was snapping at anyone who mentioned it.”

The Wall Street Journal was about to publish a damaging story about Trump’s relationship with Epstein that his own desperate calls to Rupert Murdoch and the paper’s editor in chief had failed to kill. JD Vance, who took a seat at the head of the table, told the assembled group what they already knew: “This is a huge problem.”

That top secret meeting is now public. On June 10, Haberman and Swan published a detailed, scene-by-scene account of who attended, what was proposed, what was rejected, and what the people in that room actually thought as opposed to what they said publicly. Around the table were gathered what some now call criminal co-conspirators: Susie Wiles, White House counsel David Warrington, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, communications director Steven Cheung, deputy chief of staff James Blair, deputy attorney general Todd Blanche and associate attorney general Stanley Woodward Jr.

Notably, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel joined by speakerphone. It is unclear whether they were screened for a recording device in their remote locations.

The administration’s response to the bombshell was not to deny the reporting but to launch a leak hunt. CNN’s Brian Stelter reported the morning the excerpt was published that “there is a massive leak hunt underway,” citing a source within the White House.

The most immediate question, now a genuine crisis for those involved, is legal. The meeting was a strategy session aimed at managing public and congressional pressure to release Epstein files material the president had decided should stay buried.

Blanche walked the group through options, including petitioning courts to unseal grand jury materials in a process virtually certain to fail, then framing that failure as politically useful because it would shift blame onto Democratic-appointed judges. Warrington laid out the legal mechanics of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell or reducing her sentence, without advocating either, as part of a discussion about whether Maxwell could be induced to make public statements favorable to the president.

As soon as this story broke, House Oversight ranking member Robert Garcia (D-CA) announced plans to subpoena Vance. He cited the reporting as grounds for an investigation into whether the White House’s handling of the Epstein files constituted obstruction. The participants have cause for concern: Every person who sat at that table on July 17 is now named in discussions that sounds a lot like a coordinated effort to obstruct release of the files as required by law.

The leak exposed the entire arc of internal dissent. The day the DOJ memo was released on July 7, Bongino showed up to a daily Justice Department meeting with FBI staff and the attorney general and erupted at Bondi. “You fucked this thing up from the start. The way you’ve been talking about this—that dumb fucking charade with the Epstein files, the ‘They’re on my desk’ nonsense, all the promises to the folks out there.” Two days later, on July 9, Patel and Bongino were summoned to meet with Wiles and Bondi in the Situation Room complex. The moment Bongino sat down, Wiles accused him of leaking sensitive Epstein information to ABC News. Bongino offered $100,000 cash on the spot if she could prove it. When Wiles pressed him to commit to the group’s strategy going forward, his answer was unambiguous. “No, I’m not. This is not my plan. I’m not part of this going forward. Forget it. I’m out of here.” He walked out, climbed into Patel’s armored SUV, and told the driver to take him to FBI headquarters.

The reporting also reveals that Patel and Bongino insisted Bondi needed to resign.

The Times reporting on the Epstein files cover-up meeting paints a consistent picture, and offers clues about who might have leaked it.

Vance comes across as the one who saw the crisis most clearly from the start. There he sat, pressing for full transparency, worried about losing the young male voters who had carried Trump across the finish line in 2024, and privately convinced that the darkest theories about Epstein and a cabal of predators within the ruling class had merit. Whoever leaked the meeting had an interest in seeing Vance portrayed so positively.

Bongino also comes off as a truth-teller who had warned the others, refused to participate in a strategy he had opposed from the beginning, and paid for it with his job and millions in lost podcast revenue. He left the administration in January 2026, five months before the book’s excerpts were published and no longer bound by the loyalty obligations of a serving official. He watched the Epstein crisis unfold precisely as he had predicted it would. His characterization of the whole affair—“This is going to be President Trump’s Iran-Contra”—appears in the Times reporting attributed to a private conversation with a confidant. Someone heard—or participated directly in—that conversation and decided to tell Haberman and Swan about it.

Meanwhile, Wiles is portrayed as the embattled manager, while Bondi is the architect of the miscalculations that set the crisis in motion, making it less likely that either would leak and cause such self-inflicted wounds.

Vance, recently appearing on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, conceded that the specificity of the reporting alarmed him. “There’s always an element of truth,” he said. “There’s always an element of nontruth, but there were certain things in there that legitimately made me worried that people were like taping… which by the way is like a felony.”

Notably, he did not dispute the reporting. He said it was specific enough to suggest a recording had occurred.

“A kind of smoking gun”

A third major breach documented in “Regime Change” did not originate in the Situation Room but in the chief of staff’s own office.

It was late January 2026, just days after federal immigration agents fatally shot Alex Pretti during protests in Minneapolis, with the horrific moment captured from multiple video angles. His death followed the earlier recorded killing of Renée Good by an ICE agent during Operation Metro Surge. Contrary to all evidence, the Department of Homeland Security and the White House quickly labeled both protesters “domestic terrorists.” Street protests were growing in size and strength.

It was against that backdrop that Vance walked into Wiles’s office and made a case for something both extraordinary and dangerous. He wanted the president to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy the U.S. military against American civilian protesters in Minneapolis. Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller was pushing in the same direction. Together, according to Haberman and Swan’s reporting, their proposals generated “alarm” among some White House lawyers.

The substance of what Vance argued in that office is now public. He told Wiles they needed to invoke the Insurrection Act swiftly to crush the unrest in Minnesota. It would be painful in the short term, Vance admitted, but the message it would send—that protesters could not get away with disrupting ICE operations—would ensure no one tried it again.

White House staff secretary Will Scharf, a Harvard-trained lawyer, had already addressed Miller’s earlier proposal to suspend habeas corpus rights for immigrants in a confidential memo to Wiles dated April 29, 2025, warning that suspending the foundational right of detained people to challenge their detention in court would almost certainly trigger a major constitutional battle. When the Insurrection Act proposal surfaced, Scharf produced a second memo, warning again that any invocation would likely be challenged in the courts, “potentially obviating any advantage to be gained in terms of the flexibility that it would provide to the president.”

While Vance was privately arguing in Wiles’s office for military deployment against American protesters, he was telling reporters in Minneapolis something categorically different. “Right now, we don’t think that we need that,” he said when asked about the Insurrection Act, adding that “all we need is a little cooperation” to lower tensions.

House Oversight ranking member Robert Garcia, already pursuing Vance over the Epstein disclosures, cited the Insurrection Act reporting in a June 17 letter to Wiles demanding answers about whether the administration had planned to deploy the military against peaceful protesters in violation of the law’s own requirements.

Unlike the Situation Room leaks, the Insurrection Act conversation took place in Wiles’s office, with only Vance and Miller present. Scharf’s memos went to Wiles. That means the universe of people with direct knowledge of what was said in that office, and direct access to those confidential memos, is small enough to count on one hand.

Historian and democracy scholar Thomas Zimmer identified the factional map that the “Regime Change” reporting reveals. The Scharf memos, Zimmer observed, function as “a kind of smoking gun” by revealing not just the substance of the internal debate but the alignment of forces within it. On one side, Miller and Vance pressed for escalation at nearly every critical juncture. On the other stood a group centered around Wiles, with Scharf as its in-house legal conscience. The people who possessed both the content of the Wiles office conversation and the text of Scharf’s confidential memos, and who are portrayed in the reporting as the adults who prevented a constitutional catastrophe, are just Wiles and Scharf. The reporting does not say they or someone in their offices talked to the Times, but the witness list does.

The Pattern

There is a through line to this cascade of White House leaks. The infamous Signal chat disclosed top secret war plans. The Situation Room and Chief of Staff office leaks disclosed war plans, a criminal conspiracy to cover up a scandal, and a debate over deploying the military against U.S. citizens. While the Signal chat leak was accidental, the later disclosures were deliberate: passed over months to two Times reporters writing a book by people with enough access to reconstruct seating arrangements, verbatim dialogue and the contents of confidential memos.

In a can’t-make-this-up moment, Susie Wiles sent an internal email warning White House staff that unauthorized leaks would not be tolerated and were subject to sanction, up to and including termination. Then that email was itself immediately leaked to Politico.

The White House believes it has a leak problem. But it actually has a crisis of confidence problem. The internal conditions have made leaking the rational choice for anyone inside the White House who is thinking about what lies in store.

The president already cannot be told difficult truths about the subjects most threatening to him, including his relationship with Epstein, the risks of the Iran war, and the legal exposure of his own senior staff. His advisers have learned to manage him rather than advise him, conducting classified damage-control sessions in rooms he does not enter about subjects he refuses to discuss.

Meanwhile, those closest to Trump are factionalized, competing over position, legacy and the shape of the post-Trump Republican Party. Controlling the historical record is a form of power in that environment, and the only way to control a record you cannot suppress is to shape it before someone else does.

That calculus runs through all three episodes documented in “Regime Change.” The Iran war reporting casts Vance as the lone dissenter who saw clearly what the war would cost and said so to the president’s face. The Epstein reporting casts Bongino as the truth-teller who refused to participate in a cover-up he had opposed from the start, and Vance as the official who wanted full transparency while others circled the wagons. The Insurrection Act reporting casts Wiles and Scharf as the restraining forces who kept Miller and Vance from deploying soldiers against American protesters in Minneapolis. Across all three, the people who emerge with their reputations enhanced are the people most plausibly positioned to have talked to the Times. But in every case, those most damaged by the leaks are either the president himself or the officials who aligned most closely with his worst instincts.

The administration has not disputed one word of the verbatim dialogue Haberman and Swan attributed to its most senior officials — not Rubio calling Netanyahu’s pitch “bullshit,” not Bongino’s eruption at Bondi, not Vance’s argument for deploying the military against Minneapolis protesters.

Someone in the Trump White House has already decided how this story ends and whose side history will record them on. They have acted on that decision not by going to Congress or filing a complaint with an inspector general, but by sitting down with the two most well-sourced reporters in Washington and making sure their version of events is the one that survives. In a White House where advisers manage the president rather than advise him, and where the question of what comes next is already being calculated, talking to the press is an act of self-preservation. And the pattern of who benefits from what has been revealed points toward who is doing it.

Dread and trepidation now infect every conversation within this White House. No one knows when the next big story might drop or who it might implicate. As one unnamed senior official told Axios, “We’re afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded. And we have no idea which ones.”

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