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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
14h

BLOCKBUSTER article, Todd! Through the ages, Dems and Republicans have been feeding we the people with bs about having our interests at heart. Speeches. People are finally seeing that both Parties are shining us on. Mamdani is the tipping point because he proved it CAN be done. Oh shit!--so the Rs tell us "look out, they're Communists" and the Dems tell us "he needs to calm down, we can all meet in the Middle". The Middle, to me, is a dirty word. Both business-as-usual Parties see their "how to make big money for you and your friends" scheme, refined over the ages, FOUND OUT and slipping away. Gasp! What to do what to do.

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Allan MacDonald's avatar
Allan MacDonald
13h

Mamdani,AOC,Bernie,et al. use the term democratic socialist, but they are not any further to the left than FDR.

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