On June 24, 2025, Zohran Mamdani shocked the Democratic political establishment by defeating Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. Now this week, almost a year to the day later, Mamdani delivered an arguably larger blow, endorsing in three House primary races and winning all of them. In two, his chosen candidates defeated sitting Democratic members of the House.

In just one year, Mamdani has gone from giant slayer to kingmaker.

At the time, I wrote that despite the fact that Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist whose politics are not necessarily exportable to other parts of the country, there were aspects of his primary campaign that every Democrat, no matter where they ran or served, should learn from. After Tuesday night, that is even more true, but not for the reasons most observers think.

Many in the political establishment—both Republican and Democratic—see Mamdani’s victories in New York as a sign of a sort of political apocalypse. For Republicans, it’s proof that the Democratic Party has been taken over by radical leftists. As Trump breathlessly warned on Truth Social, “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” And some on the left have bemoaned Tuesday’s developments as well. Veteran strategist James Carville likened it to a “schism.”

For Trump and the GOP, this is their typical playbook. No matter who Democrats nominate, Republicans will always paint them as extreme. Just look at how they portray James Talarico in Texas, who on paper couldn’t be further from a Mamdani Democrat.

For Democrats, however, something else is going on, and it’s worth unpacking. Because while many would call Mamdani’s wins on Tuesday a cautionary tale, the reality is that they represent a huge opportunity to remake the Democratic Party into something stronger and more responsive to its voters. And while the phenomenon at play this week is unique to New York City, Democrats all over the country should take a lesson from the message that millions of New York voters sent to the party on Tuesday.

RIP The Incumbent Protection Racket

It’s no accident that this drama is playing out in New York City. New York State has long been a hotbed of party machine politics, which has sought to maintain party establishment power. It has done this by supporting incumbents, dissuading challengers and, when an open seat comes up, picking the candidate for that office rather than letting the voters decide.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have been on the forefront of chipping away at this New York machine. In 2018, NYC-DSA first endorsed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had declared her run in the Queens and Bronx-based NY-14 against incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley. At the time, Crowley was not only a longstanding Democratic Rep. first elected in 1998, but he was the Chair of the Queens County Democratic Party and Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, which put him in line to potentially be the next Speaker of the House. In other words, at the time AOC declared against him, Crowley was the ultimate avatar of the Democratic establishment. As such, he received the usual endorsements for his reelection from such figures as then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, then-Mayor Bill DeBlasio, as well as 11 U.S. Representatives, 31 local elected officials, 31 trade unions, and a variety of progressive groups.

AOC, on the other hand, had NYC-DSA along with progressive grassroots organizations MoveOn and Democracy For America mobilizing an army of young, diverse grassroots activists on her behalf in the district. And on June 26, 2018, AOC achieved the ultimate upset, defeating Crowley 57-43%.

As AOC said at the time,

“You can’t really beat big money with more money. You have to beat them with a totally different game.”

It was a game she described as “big organizing.” And it was this game that Zohran Mamdani, once again with the help of DSA, replicated in 2020 as he unseated a sitting Queens Assemblywoman, a protege of Crowley’s who had been hand-picked by the party in 2010 to run unopposed. She sat in the seat for nearly a decade with only one contested race until Mamdani defeated her in the 2020 primary.

Mamdani replayed this grassroots insurgent game in 2025 as he defeated the ultimate establishment figure, Andrew Cuomo, for NYC mayor, and now again this week, as he ran the table in his Congressional endorsements. Mamdani-backed Brad Lander won in NY-10, ousting sitting Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman; Darializa Avila Chevalier won in NY-13, ousting Rep. Adriano Espaillat; and Claire Valdez won in NY-07 against outgoing Rep. Nydia Velasquez’s hand-picked successor, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

But Mamdani’s and DSA’s efforts go beyond just these three seats.

As Politico reported,

Mamdani also used his political muscle to grow the ranks of far-left allies in the state Legislature that will help the mayor push his affordability agenda, including hiking taxes on the wealthy. His slate of five candidates for state office handily vanquished established Democratic rivals, and is poised to help swell the number of democratic socialists in Albany from nine to as many as 16. “This is an earthquake,” said Michael Lange, an election analyst, Mamdani supporter and former congressional staffer who had been dissecting the contours of the races and was taken aback at the breadth of Tuesday’s victories.

And once again, DSA was at the forefront, as Politico notes:

This time around, the Democratic Socialists of America knocked on more than 700,000 doors in a demonstration of the progressive group’s organizing prowess and appeal to ever more New Yorkers, suggesting a tectonic shift in the political landscape both in New York City and beyond.

Ultimately, DSA won 11 of 12 races, including seven of eight state legislative challenger races. All of which explains why figures within the Democratic establishment are freaking out.

RIP The Democratic Status Quo

One establishment figure who did not like what he saw on Tuesday and made it known was former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, who posted on X:

“I say this with no ill will or animosity: if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don’t run for our nomination. Don’t use our resources. Don’t rely on our volunteers. Don’t use our infrastructure. Don’t ask Democrats to invest their time, money, and energy in your campaign. Focus on building the party you actually support.”

Which is more than a little ironic. First, within a party that touts itself as the protector of democracy, isn’t such primary competition the ultimate expression of democracy? And hasn’t the Democratic Party always warned progressives not to run third-party spoiler campaigns and to work within the party to reform it? Mamdani and the DSA are working within the system the establishment has set up, precisely what Harrison now criticizes.

That system the DSA is working within includes New York’s closed primary system, which is itself a remnant of the old incumbent protection racket since it prohibits anyone other than registered Democrats from having a say in Democratic primaries. But now that the system is being used to oust incumbents, there are renewed calls to open primaries to unaffiliated voters, so more moderate and less ideological voters can have a say as well.

But this still misses the point about what happened on Tuesday. Yes, the Mamdani and DSA-backed candidates are further to the left ideologically than their more establishment counterparts. But at its heart, this movement Mamdani and DSA unleashed, based on the model AOC test-ran in 2018, is about something more structural than an ideological disruption.

As Mamdani said on election night,

“The old politics that got us into this crisis is not the politics that’s going to get us out of this crisis.”

And as he elaborated on All In with Chris Hayes on Wednesday:

“I think what you’ve seen from New Yorkers, whether it’s in Brad’s race, Darializa’s race, or Claire’s race, is an exhaustion with status quo politics and a desire for something that actually responds to the needs that they have in their own districts.”

It was a message reiterated by Bernie Sanders, who posted on X,

“The American people—in New York and all across this country—are sick and tired of status quo politics. They’re sick and tired of a rigged economy. And they’re sick and tired of billionaires and their super PACs buying elections.”

It is clearly in the interests of the far right, as well as the establishment left, to portray what happened on Tuesday as a battle of left versus right. As Fox News’s favorite Democratic Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) put it, “the dirtbag left is having their moment.”

But Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a sitting Democratic governor who just won his own Democratic primary on Tuesday, with eyes toward a possible 2028 presidential run, explained in very real terms why the shift in the Democratic Party that Mamdani is shepherding through in New York is actually not about some ideological purity test at all, nor is it confined to NYC.

“I’d look at the success that we had with the candidates that we endorsed in Maryland. And the thing that we all had in common was that not one of us were supporting or lifting up the status quo or party bosses…Whether that was the progressive legislator in Montgomery County or whether it was the prosecutor in Baltimore County. They don’t share an ideology, but what they share is a focus and understanding that the status quo is not working for people.”

This sentiment was echoed by Democratic strategist Lis Smith, who told Kasie Hunt on election night to expect Democrats to replicate what happened on Tuesday all across the country in November. New York City’s results may have been the shiny object of the night, but there were other Democrats who won on Tuesday in less blue areas, such as Cait Conley in NY-17 and Nancy Lacore in SC-01, who we should be looking at as well.

“Let’s pay attention to those districts, because those are the districts that will actually dictate who controls the House. And let me tell you this, those candidates are also anti-status quo.”

Because, as Moore made clear to Jake Tapper, another thing all of the anti-status quo Democratic candidates he ran with in Maryland had in common is that they understood that it’s not about pushing the party “left,” but rather

“We have to stop being a party of ‘No’ and slow and start being a party of ‘Yes’ and now.”

It brings to mind Pete Buttigieg’s recent comments about how being Transportation Secretary under Joe Biden “radicalized” him.

“In some ways, it radicalized me,” Buttigieg told NOTUS in an interview. “It showed me the need for institutional change,” he said. “I’m an ideological moderate, but when it comes to our institutions, I think that what I saw was just how hard it was to get even common-sense things done. How many layers of bureaucracy delayed the delivery of a new bridge or airport?”

And isn’t that precisely the lesson every Democrat should be taking away from Tuesday? As Senator Chris Murphy responded to Jaime Harrison:

And as Brian Beutler posited at his Substack Off Message in the wake of Tuesday’s results, wasn’t Tuesday more about a weary Democratic electorate voting for politicians who will finally freakin’ fight for them? And sure, in a blue area like New York City, as Beutler notes, “Ideology is a decent proxy for fight. But it’s not perfect.”

So, heading into 2028, perhaps Democrats, as Beutler suggests, should begin to assign “fight scores” to candidates, because what Democratic voters are craving transcends political ideology and transcends blue areas or red.

As Beutler writes, it’s more nuanced than that.

There are plenty of ideologically progressive candidates who are hungry to fight within the party (over issues like Israel, oligarchy, etc.) but have a weak grasp of the procedural levers Democrats can pull to fight Republicans—whether they’re in the minority, in divided government, or in a post Trump world. Separately, there are (or were) candidates like George Conway who have conventional or even center-right views on things like executive power and taxation, but who are desperate to fight Trump and have a clear sense of how to do it. And, of course, there are a ton of old-guard Democrats who aren’t terribly offensive to progressives or moderates in policy terms, but who are wedded to a sucker’s conception of politics, where the cardinal priorities are comity and bipartisan cooperation.

It’s this lack of fight that has plagued the Democratic Party for decades, perhaps most of all in the wake of Trump’s election. And it is on one issue in particular where that lack of fight and the deference to the status quo, has led to a notable ideological shift in the party: on the issue of Israel.

RIP The Old Political Incentives

A closer look at the results in New York City on Tuesday belies a lot of the complaints many have made about the shift happening within the Democratic Party in New York, particularly the accusations against Mamdani and DSA as somehow “antisemitic.”

In the race against Dan Goldman in NY-10, Mamdani endorsed Brad Lander, a progressive Jewish politician and self-professed “liberal zionist.” Lander won in a landslide Tuesday night. In the race for NY-12, the primary winner there was Micah Lasher, another Jewish Democratic leader, currently serving in the State Assembly. And in NY-15 in The Bronx, Ritchie Torres, one of the most pro-Israel Democrats in the New York delegation, won reelection on Tuesday easily with 72% of the vote.

That’s not to say Mamdani and his movement are pro-Israel, however, because they very much are not. They are anti-Zionist, consider Israel’s occupation of Gaza a genocide (a position multiple U.N. commission reports have backed up), and consider Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal. And while it used to be that support for Israel and winning over AIPAC’s endorsement were baseline Democratic musts, particularly throughout New York and other strongholds of Jewish Democratic voters, Tuesday showed that isn’t the case anymore.

Because for many mainstream liberals, the last two years have been radicalizing.

Seeing Joe Biden continue to fund Israel even after it was evident what Israel was doing with those weapons was, to many, eye-opening and paradigm-shifting. Was there really no leverage attached to the money we sent them? No demand that they abide by certain levels of humanity? Of rules of war? Then, as Kamala Harris refused to admit any daylight between herself and Biden on the issue, and to then suppress Palestinian voices at the DNC, was indicative of a poison that had taken root in the Democratic establishment.

And while many would like to portray the shift away from support for Israel as radical, the fact is, opposition to Israel is increasingly becoming a majority view within the Democratic Party.

As The New York Times noted:

Polls show that support for Israel among Democrats has sharply and steadily eroded since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s subsequent destruction of most of Gaza. A New York Times/Siena survey this spring found that 60 percent of Democratic supporters said they were more sympathetic to Palestinians than Israelis, compared with 15 percent who were more supportive of Israel.

Many within the establishment, of course, want to point fingers at the left for this shift in sentiment. But this week, even Joe Scarborough—no leftist or socialist he—admitted:

“You can blame all of this on Benjamin Netanyahu.”

SCARBOROUGH: “[Netanyahu] is the reason why Israel’s standing, not only in New York City but across America, is lower than it has been since 1948, and you’re starting to see it in elections, not only on the far left, but on the far right. LEMIRE: “People on the right like to blame Mamdani, they like to say there’s a culture of antisemitism here…that’s not what this was about, Brad Lander, of course, Jewish himself. This is about support for Israel and the conduct of that war.”

That support has now gone from a prerequisite for inclusion in Democratic politics to a deal breaker among many voters. The incentives have been completely upended.

This includes seeking support from AIPAC, the Israeli lobbying arm in the U.S. This exchange with Senator Chris VanHollen (D-MD)—a 2028 hopeful himself—is quite telling:

Q: Should Democrats reject AIPAC money? Sen. @VanHollenForMD: Yes, because what AIPAC demands of candidates it backs is unconditional support for the actions of the government of Israel, regardless of what those actions are. We don’t do that for any other country in the world.

And as Chris Hayes noted recently, where one stands on Israel has become what he calls “a threshold issue” for Democratic candidates, just as support for the Iraq war was 20 years ago.

Chris recounted how the issue of support for the war in Iraq played in 2004 and 2008 among Democratic voters:

“If you supported the Iraq war, it meant that you were a coward, wrong, not a fighter, too easily cowed, wouldn’t stand up for values, wouldn’t lead, wouldn’t be bold. All those things bleed together.” “Support for the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza after October 7 has become a similar issue for many primary voters.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

So, looking at the results on Tuesday night, Democratic Party leaders can take some important lessons as they look ahead to retaking power in 2026 and 2028. As Usamah Andrabi, a leader of the group Justice Democrats, put it, “Every candidate considering running in 2028 should see last night’s victories as a clear sign of what the Democratic base wants.”

First, before shouting that the DSA is too radical or not made up of “real Democrats,” perhaps Democratic leaders should look themselves in the mirror. As Time magazine notes,

The DSA has a higher net favorability among Democratic voters than Democrats in Congress by 13 points, according to a poll highlighted by CNN, while Gallup polling from September found that 66% of Democrats—up from 50% in 2010—view socialism more positively than capitalism.

I mean…

The Democratic electorate is shifting under their feet. It’s just that Mayor Mamdani understood it much earlier than they did.

But also, as Senator Bernie Sanders posted on X on Wednesday,

Last night, voters across New York delivered a powerful message: the era of status quo politics is over. The American people — in New York and all across this country — are tired of a rigged economy that allows the very rich to become richer while working families struggle to afford housing, health care, child care and education. They are tired of a political system dominated by wealthy donors and corporate interests. And they are tired of billionaires and their Super PACs attempting to buy our elections. If Democrats regain control of Congress next year, they must listen to the people who put them in office. Status quo establishment policies are not enough. We must be bold. We must take on Oligarchy. We must represent working families and create a government that works for all, not just the few.

This is not an ideological purity test message. This is a populist anti-oligarchy message that transcends political ideology. It is a message that is working for James Talarico in red Texas, for Jon Ossoff in purple Georgia and for Zohran Mamdani in blue New York City.

And it’s precisely what every Democrat should be running on this year.

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