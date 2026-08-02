Our Wins Of The Week
This was not a good week to be Donald Trump, or any Republican running in this year’s midterm elections for that matter.
A new spate of polls showed Trump with record-low approvals.
33% in AP:
34% in CNN:
He even reached the so-called “Bush line” of 32% in a new Quinnipiac poll.
These polls corresponded with some record-high numbers for Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, which asks which party voters want to control Congress.
From D+7:
To D+8:
To D+10:
And to make matters worse for Republicans, they are absolutely cratering among Independents.