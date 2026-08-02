This was not a good week to be Donald Trump, or any Republican running in this year’s midterm elections for that matter.

A new spate of polls showed Trump with record-low approvals.

33% in AP:

34% in CNN:

He even reached the so-called “Bush line” of 32% in a new Quinnipiac poll.

These polls corresponded with some record-high numbers for Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, which asks which party voters want to control Congress.

From D+7:

To D+8:

To D+10:

And to make matters worse for Republicans, they are absolutely cratering among Independents.

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