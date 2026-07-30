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Ryu Michiru's avatar
Ryu Michiru
6h

The DNC is far from broke o broken. They are building up elections infrastructure instead of hoarding cash. Stop listening to the media and the consultants.

https://kenmartin287890.substack.com/p/the-dnc-is-building-a-democratic

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Emmitt the Schnauzer's avatar
Emmitt the Schnauzer
5h

This is why I DO blame ALL Americans for the malignancy that is trump. His approval rate should be no higher than 20% (gotta account for the bottom of the IQ bell curve), and voters should be able to see that he’s only getting away with what he’s doing because every single Republican congressperson is allowing it. If you people had any sense at all, they’d lose both chambers by earth-shattering margins. But nope, you’re still going to have half the country supporting this bullshit, or sitting out and enabling it. Again.

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