An election worker processes mail-in ballots. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

The Trump White House asked the Supreme Court on Monday to let its mail-in voting executive order take effect while the legal fight continues. This marks the first time the regime has brought one of the president’s anti-voting orders before the justices. A federal judge blocked the order in June, and an appeals court left that block in place last week. Now the administration is now asking the Supreme Court to lift the injunction before the midterms. The case, Trump v. California, goes to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who handles emergency requests from the First Circuit. She has given the states that sued until August 3 to respond.

The stakes go well beyond one lawsuit. If the Court grants a stay, the Postal Service could immediately begin enforcing an all-or-nothing threat: refusing to carry mail ballots for any state withholding its voter list. That shadow now hangs over the midterms with less than 100 days to go.

The damage from such a move would land unevenly, and that’s by design. Democratic voters used mail ballots at far higher rates than Republicans in 2024, 37 percent to 24 percent, according to MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab.

Moreover, as we have seen before, the radicals on the Court could grant relief through the emergency “shadow docket,” as they have repeatedly done throughout Trump’s second term, with a terse and unexplained order rather than full briefing and a written opinion.

Even if the Court does not intervene, the danger is already here. Mail voters face different rules depending on whether their state sued, intervened or stayed out of the case. The rules governing a single federal election already vary state by state. Whatever the Court decides, the country will head into November with a mail-voting system capable of producing chaotic, unequal results, state by state.

The dangerous Executive Order

Trump signed Executive Order 14399, “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections,” on March 31. Section 2 directs the Department of Homeland Security to compile “State Citizenship Lists” of confirmed U.S. citizens and transmit them to state election officials at least 60 days before a federal election. It further orders the attorney general to prioritize prosecuting election officials who issue federal ballots to ineligible voters.

Section 3 directs the Postal Service to propose new ballot-envelope rules requiring official markings and tracking barcodes, and lets states “opt into” a system under which USPS transmits mail ballots only for voters on a state-submitted eligibility list. Section 5 threatens noncompliant states and localities with a loss of federal funding.

Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia, led by California, Massachusetts, Nevada and Washington, sued in April, arguing the order is unconstitutional and exceeds presidential authority. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, ruled for the states in June and issued her judgment on July 7, declaring the directive and the postal rule void as a presidential overreach and blocking every defendant but the president from enforcing them in the plaintiff states through the November 3 election.

Disenfranchisement in plain sight

Under the order and proposed USPS rule, the Postal Service could decline to carry mail ballots for an entire state if it failed to turn over its voter rolls. The order’s mail provision works in two steps.

First, a state must notify USPS that it wants the agency to transmit its mail ballots at all—something the order frames as a choice. Only states that notify USPS get folded into that system; the rest are left out entirely. Second, states that opt in must submit a list of eligible mail voters, and USPS will transmit ballots only for voters on that list.

In other words, the first step is a state-level switch, while the second is a voter-level filter. A state that skips the first step risks losing mail-ballot delivery for every voter at once — a far bigger exposure than any single voter falling off a list.

Postmaster General David Steiner confirmed that risk, telling the Senate Homeland Security Committee in June that USPS would withhold ballots from a state that refuses to hand over its voter list. Asked whether USPS would move Michigan’s ballots without the state’s voter rolls, Steiner said, “We would tell the state that we need the manifest.”

The Brennan Center, which is separately challenging the order in court, laid out the scale of the risk in an April analysis. A state that either declines to share its voter list or misses USPS’s new ballot-design requirements could see all its residents’ mail ballots refused at once — a scale of exposure well beyond any single voter’s data mismatch. USPS can turn a ballot away without notifying anyone, so a voter might learn their ballot never reached an election office when it’s too late to fix.

The risk compounds because USPS has been reporting budget shortfalls, even before accounting for the sheer logistics of matching every mailed ballot against a state list — what the analysis called a “recipe for disenfranchisement and utter chaos in our elections.” Those most exposed have the fewest alternatives: elderly, disabled and overseas Americans who rely on mail voting because other options aren’t practical.

Two smaller-scale risks compound the larger one. DHS’s citizenship lists draw on the SAVE database, which has a documented history of flagging naturalized citizens and other eligible voters as non-matches, a problem the government did not dispute in court. Its own lawyers have acknowledged the resulting lists will be incomplete. And Section 2(b) directs the attorney general to prioritize investigating officials who issue ballots to ineligible voters — a threat courts have found concrete enough to matter. Asked in district court whether the government would prosecute an official for sending a ballot to someone missing from a DHS list, its own lawyer could only say she was uncertain. Election officials would be left to make ballot-by-ballot decisions without knowing their own legal exposure.

The First Circuit’s ruling

A three-judge panel — Gustavo Gelpí and Julie Rikelman, both Biden appointees, and Joshua Dunlap, a Trump appointee — ruled 2-1 on July 25 to leave Talwani’s injunction in place. Notably, the government’s defense rested entirely on timing. It argued only that the states’ suit was premature, leaving the order’s legality unaddressed. The panel disagreed, pointing to states’ diversion of staff time, the threat of criminal prosecution for officials and envelope costs already incurred. Massachusetts alone had spent an estimated $3 million on ballot envelopes that failed to meet the new requirements.

“The EO directs unprecedented levels of involvement by federal officials in how states administer elections,” the panel wrote. Dunlap dissented in part, concluding the states hadn’t shown enough harm to challenge the citizenship-list provision specifically.

The SCOTUS move

Solicitor General D. John Sauer’s application to the Supreme Court seeks to undo Judge Talwani’s stay, arguing that it causes lasting, unfixable damage to the government. The White House says the case would be “effectively unreviewable as to the November election” even if it ultimately prevails on appeal, as USPS and DHS would need to begin implementation as early as mid-August to be ready in time.

That shadow-docket path presents a real danger. Acting on emergency applications is optional for the Court, and its Republican-appointed majority has taken that route repeatedly for this administration already this year. With the states’ response due August 3 and USPS’s own deadline to issue a final envelope rule set for July 29, how quickly the Court moves — and whether it moves at all before ballots go out — will shape mail voting in the plaintiff states this fall.

A patchwork of states

Three groups of states already exist under the same order and USPS proposed rule. The 23 states and D.C. that sued are currently shielded by Talwani’s injunction. Twelve red states — Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas — intervened in support of the order, and they remain free of any injunction. The remaining 15 states sit outside the case entirely, neither suing nor intervening: Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Mail voters in both groups face potential exposure.

Several of those bystander states are battlegrounds that could decide which party controls Congress: Georgia, Ohio, New Hampshire and Iowa. If USPS finalizes its rule on the order’s timeline, mail voters there would be exposed immediately, with no lawsuit pending to stop it, while voters in California, Michigan or Pennsylvania remain protected for now. A Supreme Court stay would erase the one remaining protection.

The other track: NAACP v. USPS

A second, separate legal fight over the USPS proposed rule is also underway. The NAACP sued USPS in Washington, D.C., arguing the new rule violates a 2021 settlement in which USPS promised to prioritize timely delivery of election mail through 2028. A district judge agreed on July 1 and blocked USPS from moving forward. But a D.C. Circuit panel stayed that block on July 17, clearing USPS to continue developing the rule while the appeal proceeds.

The First Circuit’s opinion describes what the D.C. Circuit did: it accepted the government’s arguments that the claim was premature, that the settlement probably does not cover these specific changes and that USPS would face serious, unfixable harm without a pause. But the First Circuit noted that the D.C. Circuit “did not provide its reasoning for those determinations” — just a one-page order, no opinion. The government had separately argued in the First Circuit that a state-by-state patchwork would create operational confusion for USPS — an argument the panel rejected as unsupported by the record, even as that exact patchwork was taking shape.

The upshot of the D.C. Circuit ruling remains troubling. Outside the 23 states and D.C. that Talwani’s injunction protects, USPS remains free to finalize and enforce its rule. Her order is, at this point, the only nationwide barrier to its implementation.

The White House’s goal

Richard Hasen, writing when Trump first signed the order in March, argued that its own timeline undercuts its stated purpose. The rulemakings, list-building and state coordination would need more time than the calendar allows before November, regardless of what happens with the litigation. His conclusion was that the order was designed less to change how ballots move by November than to keep doubt about mail voting in the news through Election Day. As Hasen notes, Trump anticipated the fight when he signed the order, predicting a judge would block it and telling reporters, “hopefully we’ll win on appeal” — a wink toward his allies on the Supreme Court.

The order also landed after the SAVE America Act, Trump’s preferred legislative vehicle for many of the same citizenship-verification requirements, stalling in the Senate for lack of votes to overcome a filibuster. The executive order gave the White House an alternate route to pursue something Congress had already denied.

The regime’s legal filings frame the order more modestly, as “general policy guidance” meant to keep noncitizens off the rolls, and it rested its request for a stay on procedure alone, leaving the order’s legality unaddressed. Whether that reflects caution about the merits or simply the fastest route to relief before ballots go out, the regime is now fighting on two fronts, in court and in public.

But zooming out, the larger goal becomes clear: A fractured mail-ballot count this fall would hand the White House a ready-made predicate for claiming fraud prevented a fair election. Trump would point to confused and angry voters, mismatched lists, ballots honored in some states and refused in others, all for the same federal election.

Democratic senators raised the same warning during Steiner’s June testimony, with Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin arguing Trump has spent years positioning himself to call any losing result rigged. A chaotic count, including Democratic voters reporting that their mail ballots never arrived, would serve that false narrative. The infirmities, delays and confusion would become the evidence Trump has been waiting for, regardless of how the underlying litigation is resolved.

And it may come to this: Democratic voters might need to plan not to rely on the U.S. mail, and instead show up for in-person early voting, which would avoid much of the confusion and controversy. Voters will need to recognize Trump’s scheme to upend the results by throwing mail-in voting into chaos, deny him additional fodder for false claims and show up in numbers overwhelming enough that neither exit polling nor Election Day results leave those claims room to breathe.