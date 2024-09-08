August fundraising numbers are in, and as Kamala Harris has surged enthusiasm for her candidacy, so the fundraising has followed.
In August alone, Harris raised $361 million from 3 million donors, over 1 million of whom were new donors to the campaign.
That compares to just $130 million raised by Trump last month, giving Harris a dominant cash-on-hand advantage heading into the final two months of the campaign.
Or put simply:
Kamala Harris also got the endorsement of 88 current and former business leaders this week.
This follows on the heels of billionaire Mark Cuban declaring Harris pro-business in the wake of Harris’s roll-out of her economic agenda for small businesses.
As well as projections by Goldman Sachs that GDP will be higher under Harris and lower under Trump.
Even Fox covered it…
