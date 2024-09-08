August fundraising numbers are in, and as Kamala Harris has surged enthusiasm for her candidacy, so the fundraising has followed.

In August alone, Harris raised $361 million from 3 million donors, over 1 million of whom were new donors to the campaign.

That compares to just $130 million raised by Trump last month, giving Harris a dominant cash-on-hand advantage heading into the final two months of the campaign.

Or put simply:

Kamala Harris also got the endorsement of 88 current and former business leaders this week.

This follows on the heels of billionaire Mark Cuban declaring Harris pro-business in the wake of Harris’s roll-out of her economic agenda for small businesses.

As well as projections by Goldman Sachs that GDP will be higher under Harris and lower under Trump.

Even Fox covered it…

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.