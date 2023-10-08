In yet another win for justice, thanks to AG Tish James’ dogged pursuit of accountability for the Trump family’s financial fraud, Donald Trump appeared in court this week in the civil fraud trial against him.

Judge Engoron already determined that Trump committed fraud for decades by inflating his property values to obtain favorable loans and ordered Trump Organization business licenses canceled. How much Trump must pay in damages is the key issue now remaining.

After Trump claimed his Mar-a-Lago resort was actually worth a billion dollars, instead of the $18 million it was assessed at, a Democratic Congressmember notified the Florida assessor that it ought to tax the property at the higher amount:

Well played, sir!

In true Trump fashion, Trump attacked Judge Engoron’s law clerk by falsely suggesting she was having a romantic affair with Sen. Chuck Schumer, even doxxing her by posting a link to her Instagram account. Judge Engoron responded by slapping a gag order on Trump, and made him take the post down.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.