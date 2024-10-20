This week, Kamala Harris continued her media blitz to demonstrate to the American people who she is and what sort of president she would be, including into the lion’s den of Fox News.

After Donald Trump pledged to use the military against his perceived “enemy from within,” American citizens he describes as “radical left lunatics,” Harris masterfully used his own words to demonstrate her point.

And then during her Fox interview, Harris made sure not to let Bret Baier whitewash Trump’s words.

And for all those who feel they still need to do a bit more research about her “policies”...

Oh, and by the way, whose Fox appearance do you think got better ratings…🤔

Saturday Night Live absolutely nailed it.

Speaking of SNL, this week, Kamala did a sketch with Molly Shannon for the Al Smith dinner, and it was hilariously on point.

During a Wisconsin rally on Thursday, when confronted with Trump hecklers, VP Harris had the perfect comeback.

The shade!

