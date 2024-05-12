President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin this week to announce a $3.3 billion investment by Microsoft in an AI data center that will create thousands of jobs.

This is the same Foxconn site that Donald Trump touted in 2017 as the “eighth wonder of the world,” which—Shocker!—never materialized.

As President Biden was quick to remind us about Trump’s term in office:

But as with so much over the past 3 years, where Trump failed, Biden has succeeded.

And Biden didn’t let Trump forget it.

And look at this local news coverage!

