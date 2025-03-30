Uh-oh, looks like Republicans are getting nervous.

Their House majority is so slim that Trump pulled Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be U.N. Ambassador in order to ensure they keep that seat.

And looks like poor Elise was not happy.

And if you want even more schadenfreude, go check out her Instagram where she’s been posting a retrospective of her time in Congress.

elisestefanik A post shared by @elisestefanik

Awwwk-waaard.

Wonder why Republicans are scared of losing a House seat in a district Trump won by 21 points 🤔

Could it be because a Democrat just won in deep red Amish country?

Bravo!

Or could it be the Democrat surging in Tuesday’s special election in FL-06 to replace Trump National Security Director Mike Waltz, a seat Waltz won by 33 points in 2024?

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.