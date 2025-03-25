People participate in a "Tesla Takedown" protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla dealership in Pasadena, California, March 8, 2025. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images.

Last week, Rep. Jasmine Crockett appeared on an organizing call for #TeslaTakedown, a peaceful grassroots protest movement that seeks to hit Elon Musk where it hurts—in the wallet—to hold him accountable for his unconstitutional raiding of our federal government.

During the call, Crockett urged people to join a Tesla Takedown event on March 29, which is also her birthday.

She implored supporters:

“All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down.”

She went on to say:

“We are fighting for our country, we are fighting for democracy, we are fighting for our freedoms, and when I say ‘fighting,’ I am saying that figuratively. Obviously, everything that I am promoting is nonviolent.”

You can watch her remarks at 13:45 in the video below:

Predictably, the right has distorted Crockett’s words, claiming she was calling for violence against Musk, with even Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi warning Crockett to “tread lightly” with her criticism of Musk. Because, as we know, Musk, Trump, and the whole MAGA movement are all about “free speech for me but not for thee.”

The fact is, Crockett was urging for nonviolent protest, as does the Tesla Takedown movement broadly.

So we wanted to find out more about this growing movement that led Musk to break down in tears at the White House and moved Trump to turn the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom.

Today we welcome Clint from the Tesla Takedown communications team to answer our questions about how the movement has grown and how people can get involved in making Elon Musk literally pay a steep price for the damage he is inflicting on our nation.

Many people have watched the last several weeks as Tesla’s stock has fallen and Elon Musk has cried in the White House over his falling fortune, but I’m not sure people know there is a growing grassroots movement behind what’s happening. Can you tell our readers how the #TeslaTakedown movement came to be and what your goals are?

The Tesla Takedown movement took off after Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute on January 20, 2025. In response, protests erupted at Tesla stores across the globe, including a small demonstration in Manhattan on February 4, 2025 that led to a store shutdown. On February 11, 2025, Boston University professor Joan Donovan amplified the movement by posting a digital flyer on BlueSky, encouraging further protests. As momentum grew, an Action Network site was launched to support the demonstrations, leading to a wave of protests at Tesla locations nationwide. Ultimately, it was Musk’s own actions that ignited the movement, making him directly responsible for its rise.

TeslaTakedown.com amplifies the global call to action for people to self-organize and hold nonviolent protests at Tesla showrooms and supercharger stations. People are self-organizing by creating events on the map on teslatakedown.com or via Action Network. As a nonviolent grassroots protest movement, we at Tesla Takedown oppose violence and the destruction of property. Peaceful protest is not domestic terrorism. The primary objective of the movement is to showcase widespread opposition to Elon Musk's destructive rampage of the federal government.

Elon Musk doesn't have the slightest concern about all the people he's hurting. We encourage people to stop putting their money into Tesla—whether by purchasing cars or investing in the company—which ultimately makes Elon Musk richer and funds his fascist takeover of the United States government.

What was your reaction when you saw Donald Trump turning the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom a few weeks ago?

Similar to most Americans: how on earth did we get here?! The continued corruption is mortifying. The “Teslurrr” commercial raises a multitude of ethical concerns, on top of the fact that Musk basically bought his way into the U.S. government via his $290 million dollar payout to Trump & MAGA Republicans during last year’s election.

Elon Musk's actions have significantly damaged Tesla's public image. It is important to remember: the Tesla brand initially attracted environmentally conscious consumers, many of whom lean Democratic, due to its association with progressive values. However, by distancing Tesla from that base and attempting to appeal to MAGA Republicans — a group largely resistant to EVs and environmental initiatives — Musk has placed the company in a vulnerable position from which recovery seems unlikely.

The right has started to accuse “the left” of defacing Teslas and setting them on fire. We should note that your movement discourages vandalism and any illegal activity. Can you explain what actions you are encouraging folks to take?

Tesla Takedown has amplified more than 350 events organized by individuals so far and none have involved violence or property destruction. Tesla Takedown is a nonviolent, decentralized grassroots protest movement. We absolutely oppose violence and the destruction of property. Full stop. Peaceful protest is not domestic terrorism. By targeting a handful of activists, Musk and his allies are attempting to intimidate and silence dissent—an effort that blatantly contradicts his self-proclaimed stance as a champion of free speech and First Amendment rights. The belief that targeting a few individuals will suppress a decentralized effort is a miscalculation. If anything, it is inspiring more people to take notice and participate.

It's also ironic that Donald Trump wants to label the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement as domestic terrorism. This is the man who sent a violent crowd to Capitol Hill to steal an election he lost, then pardoned more than 1,600 rioters who were found guilty by juries of their peers of serious crimes against the United States.

Elon Musk is trying to distract from real harm: his backing of policies that gut public institutions, strip environmental protections, and destabilize the lives of everyday Americans. Musk openly supports a movement that is firing federal workers en masse and dismantling programs that serve millions.

What do you consider the biggest success of the Tesla Takedown movement so far?

We know from history that lots of people speaking up together—peacefully and bravely—is the best way to resist authoritarian regimes that want to take away our freedom. That’s why we believe in public peaceful protest. The response has been truly overwhelming. People from all walks of life are taking part.

We hosted a livestream on YouTube on Wednesday featuring celebrities, politicians and organizers—nearly 6,000 people tuned in live and more than 15,000 have watched the stream so far. We are seeing hundreds of thousands of people visit www.teslatakedown.com each week from all over the globe and it shows no signs of slowing down. Efforts are even popping up in Europe and Australia. If anything, the movement is just getting started.

You recently had a national organizing call. What are the next steps in the movement moving forward? And how can people get involved?

On March 29, we're coming together around the world to reject fascism and oligarchy, and to defend democracy. We've set a huge goal: 500 protests across the world in one day, with one at every single Tesla showroom in the United States.

We should ALL be concerned with what is happening in our government and we encourage everyone to go to www.teslatakedown.com to get involved in any way that they can.

