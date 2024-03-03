Well, House Republicans finally got their closed-door Hunter Biden deposition they wanted so badly, and…

It did not exactly go well for them.

The fact is, the Republicans have nothing.

And as Rep. Garcia made clear, it’s time to look at the actual White House crime family: the Trumps and Kushners.

As the GOP continued their baseless sham investigation, President Biden went on Seth Meyers’ show this week to poke fun at his Dark Brandon image and roast right-wingers’ bizarre Taylor Swift conspiracies.

This appearance was definitely a win in our book.

