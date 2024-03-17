This week, Vice President Kamala Harris made history by being the first President or Vice President to visit an abortion clinic.

She visited a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota and spoke about the importance of protecting reproductive care.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to enshrining reproductive freedom into law if given pro-choice Congress. Donald Trump, however, is committed to continuing to restrict access to reproductive care.

Also this week, Jill Biden joined forces with Christina Aguilera to speak out about right-wing efforts to ban not just abortion but also IVF and contraception.

Brava!

