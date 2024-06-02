In honor of the rule of law winning this week and Donald Trump finally being held personally accountable for his criminality, we are opening up our Week In Wins piece, which usually just goes to paid subscribers, to our entire Big Picture community.

If you missed Jay Kuo piece on Thursday looking at possible verdict and sentencing scenarios, it is still relevant today.

On Thursday, the jury in Donald Trump’s Manhattan election interference trial found the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

In the wake of the conviction, DA Alvin Bragg, who oversaw the case, praised the trial’s jurors and the triumph of the rule of law.

The New Yorker magazine had its own unique reaction to the news, as they unveiled their newest cover of next week’s issue.

And it’s perfect.

E. Jean Carroll had a simple one-word message celebrating the jury’s verdict:

And Hillary Clinton had quite the understated response as she came out on stage to speak to Vital Voices, a nonprofit group she founded (watch below at 1:21:00.)

Clinton also released new merchandise for sale in the form of a mug that says “She was right about everything.”

Accurate.

As for how the American people are reacting to the verdict, in a flash poll of Americans, YouGov found that 50% of Americans agree with the guilty verdict and only 30% disagree.

Another post-verdict poll found that 54% of registered voters agree with the verdict and 49% of Independents believe Donald Trump should drop out of the race.

Additionally, in the first post-verdict presidential poll, Ipsos found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 2 points, a shift of 3 points toward Biden since earlier in May.

The same poll found that 10% of registered Republican voters are less likely to support Trump after his felony convictions.

Another sign the Trump verdict was a popular decision: the stock market soared.

Which was…shocker!…completely contrary to Fox News’ prediction.

Trump’s guilty verdicts across 34 felony counts served to put a fine point on the stark contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, a difference that was spelled out perfectly by First Lady Jill Biden on The View this week.

While Biden is competent, sharp, hardworking, and empathetic, Trump is simply one word: chaos.

Speaking of TFG (that felon guy), during a break from his court appearances last weekend, Trump tried to win over the Libertarian Party at their national convention…and the delegates were not having it.

What a moment for him to be booed by people he thought were with him.

And he ended up only receiving six write-in votes. Sad!

A former producer on The Apprentice broke his 20-year silence this week to accuse Trump of using the N-word to describe a Black contestant.

And yes, as Omarosa confirmed years ago, there is a tape.

While Trump was stuck in a courtroom this week, President Biden was on the campaign trail in Philadelphia making the case for his reelection.

And the enthusiastic chants of “Four More Years!” seemed to say it all.

In a good sign for continued economic growth and a possible shift in public perception of the economy, consumer confidence surged in May.

While we all know Donald Trump only looks out for himself and his wealthy buddies, President Joe Biden is taking steps to help everyday Americans.

Now the administration has announced that medical debt can no longer be used against people in credit checks, a big win for American consumers.

Dr. Jill Biden joined with The National Zoo to announce the great news that giant pandas will return to our nation’s capital by the end of the year.

And as Pride month begins, I’m pleased to see the National Park Service has reversed its policy and will allow employees to attend Pride celebrations in uniform.

We know who stands with the LGBTQ+ community.

Happy Pride, all! 🏳️‍🌈💕 And have a wonderful week ahead!