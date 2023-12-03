Thanks to President Biden’s backchannel diplomacy, Israel and Hamas paused fighting temporarily in order to allow the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

As of Friday when hostilities sadly resumed, 105 hostages had been released.

Among them was a four-year-old American citizen, Liat Beinin.

Her father explained what her release meant to him and his family.

While we would have liked the truce to have lasted even longer, Aaron Parnas puts it well:

And Americans seem to agree, with the 4 most recent polls all showing Biden leading Trump in head-to-head match-ups.

A reminder: Our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers. But we rely on the support of our paid subscribers to keep going!

If you missed this week's pieces, please check out Can Democrats Hold On To The Senate In 2024? and Blue Cities Under Red State Rule. Please consider upgrading your subscription to help support our work and catch all of our Sunday Week in Wins!