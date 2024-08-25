What a week!

The Democratic National Convention concluded Thursday night with a historic and powerful speech from Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic nomination for President.

It was a personal speech that also rebuked Donald Trump and made a case for a new path forward under a Harris presidency.

And it happened to fall on Kamala and her husband Doug Emhoff’s anniversary!

If there was one photo that summed up the night though, perhaps it was this viral photo of Harris’s grandniece looking up at her Auntie giving the speech of her life.

The DNC began Monday night with a tribute to Joe Biden, who officially passed the torch to Kamala Harris and thanked America, saying “I gave my best to you.”

This was a moving moment, as Harris greeted Biden after his speech, telling him “I love you.”

Also Monday night were incredible speeches from AOC

And Hillary Clinton.

Tuesday was the rollicking DNC roll call of states, that was a literal dance party.

And then the brilliantly timed moment when Kamala and Tim walked out at their Milwaukee rally to address the DNC, announcing that they had officially been nominated.

We can’t forget the Obamas, particularly Michelle, reminding Donald Trump which Black job he was seeking.

And Barack Obama’s takedown of Trump: “the sequel is usually worse.”

Wednesday night, of course, was all about Coach Walz accepting the nomination for Vice President.

But before he came out, we met the football players he coached.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.