Tonight’s schedule includes:
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Rep. James E. Clyburn
Rep. Jamie Raskin
Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Rep. Grace Meng
Gov. Andy Beshear
Sen. Raphael G. Warnock
Sen. Chris Coons
Dr. Jill Biden
James Taylor
Ashley Biden
President Joe Biden
Jasmine Crockett! Bringing the fire.
“Donald Trump is a plague on the American conscience.” 🔥