The summer of justice and accountability continues!

D.A. Fani Willis’ Fulton County, Georgia grand jury indicted Donald Trump and 18 others on 41 felony counts last week in her investigation into Trump’s scheme to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

If you haven’t watched Willis’ presentation of the charges against Trump and his co-conspirators, it’s worth a watch.

Hillary Clinton was, as fate would have it, previously booked on MSNBC the night the indictments came up and weighed in live.

She explained the one aspect of the indictments against Trump that gives her satisfaction.

One key aspect of the Georgia indictment is that anyone convicted is ineligible for a pardon, either by the next President or the Governor of Georgia.

Some pro-Trump forces are trying to change the law in Georgia to allow for a pardon, but local Republicans are saying “Nope!”

For his part, Trump isn’t handling the indictment all that well, and we all know why, of course.

As comedian John Fugelsang put it perfectly:

Thanks to Georgia law, Donald Trump will not only have to surrender at the courthouse to be arraigned on these charges, but he will be subject to a mugshot for the first time.

We know what’s going in next week’s wins!

Things for Democracy are looking a bit brighter as well.

We got some wins in the states of Georgia and Texas this week, as anti-democratic provisions in the GOP voter suppression laws in those states were struck down.

And as for Trump’s 2024 support, the indictments are finally appearing to affect Trump’s standing with the electorate. Not the GOP, of course, but the rest of the country, with independents now shifting against him.

Coming off the heels of a successful defeat of Issue 1 in Ohio, which would have raised the vote threshold to pass constitutional amendments by ballot initiative in the state, now supporters are putting recreational marijuana on the ballot this November.

They’ve also begun to organize to create a bipartisan, truly independent redistricting commission to redraw the gerrymandered district lines.

Democracy For The Win!

Amid the devastation in Maui, this pilot, who was vacationing there, helped evacuate 330 people off the island.

author TODAY on Instagram: “Capt. Vince Eckelkamp said he was scheduled to fly from Maui to Denver last Tuesday after a six-day vacation with his wife and daughter. “I realized that their crew duty day was going to be huge, so I proactively sent a text to the captain that I knew and said: ‘Hey, I know you’re going to have a long day. I’m available. If you want, I can augment your crew,’” he said. Eckelkamp ended up piloting the flight from Maui to San Francisco dressed in his tennis shoes, shorts and polo shirt. “Every story we heard from the locals, it was just a sad story. You do whatever you can to help them,” he said. Link in bio for the full @nbcnews story. 📝: @nbcnews

📸:Capt. Vince Eckelkamp”

And to help families suffering from the Maui wildfires, Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi are helping by partnering with Baby 2 Baby to fund a plane full of emergency supplies for families.

Barbie became the biggest blockbuster ever for its studio Warner Brothers this week, proving that stories by women, directed by women, and featuring women front and center can deliver records at the box office.

Despite a last-minute sham effort to decertify AP African American History courses in the state, Arkansas schools will continue to offer the course after all.

The Brooklyn Public Library’s Jay-Z-themed library cards have already led to a surge in new library accounts.

Love to see it!

And finally, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra gave a 9-year-old boy a wonderful surprise by turning a story he wrote for his noncommunicative little brother into a symphony.

Absolutely beautiful.

— Jay, Todd, and The Big Picture team