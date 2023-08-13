What a week for democracy!
Tuesday saw a big win in Ohio, with voters there opposing a Republican scheme to make it far more difficult for them to change the state constitution via ballot initiative.
With a ballot initiative to codify abortion rights on the Ohio ballot this November, the vote this week was seen as a proxy for support for the right to abortion.
57% in reliably red Ohio. Uh-oh anti-choicers, red alert!
On to Arizona!
