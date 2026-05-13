Is Donald Trump secretly a Democratic operative? Many have joked that, given how much he damages the GOP, Trump is the best player on the Democratic team. Look at his admission yesterday that he doesn’t “think about Americans’ financial situation” when dealing with Iran. Democratic ad makers could not have scripted it better.

The notion that Trump is sabotaging Republicans ahead of the 2026 and indeed the 2028 elections, even if subconsciously, tracks for someone with malignant narcissistic personality disorder, as many have noted Trump displays clear signs of. In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton takes a look at the mounting evidence that Trump’s second term has become a sabotage op aimed at his own party.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo broke down the electoral peril Republicans have put themselves in as they aggressively seek to redraw congressional districts in an attempt to dilute Black voting power. The Supreme Court’s Callais decision has given Republicans permission to pursue their maximalist redistricting goals. But it very well may backfire on them in November.