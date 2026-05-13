The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
3h

The ownership of gerrymandering is Republican.

Reply
Share
Kevin Dale Green's avatar
Kevin Dale Green
19m

Looking forward to tomorrow. As counter intuitive as it sounds, Donald Trump might have saved us. The right has been planning their takeover for decades. But, when they finally achieved their goal they were stuck with Trump as their President. Imagine Project 2025, but with a competent executive; things could have been much worse.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture