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Larry Wegrzyn's avatar
Larry Wegrzyn
3h

Tell me - why do we want to pay for Musk to take rich people to the moon and Mars - Bezos too?

BTW - Musk, Palantir and Ellison's Oracle are spuing on you now - as they work together on war plans for many of the upcoming attacks. My Congress is using the deficit to fund all this. BTW 2 - Thiel moved to Nazi Argentina - shows a lot of confidence in the US.

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Barbara Woodward's avatar
Barbara Woodward
4h

As far as Christian Nationalism goes, Florida’s colleges and universities were taken care of during Trump’s FIRST term!

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