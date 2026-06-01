Texas Tech ; John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The White Christian nationalist movement has worked for decades to transform the United States into a theocracy where so-called “biblical values” drive legislation and policy at every level of government.

Project 2025 was the conservative movement’s blueprint for how the next Republican administration could transform the federal government in the image of its White Christian nationalist authors. It prescribed a return to an imagined past when women, BIPOC, religious minorities, and LGBTQ+ people either “knew their place” or ceased to exist.

White men (presumably cisgender and straight) would rule the United States again, unfettered by other people’s basic human rights.

Much of the groundwork has been happening at the state level since the 1980s when the Moral Majority discovered the pulpit wasn’t as effective as politics for deploying their plan for America’s future. The documentary Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism’s Unholy War on Democracy offers a primer on the political machinery its proponents have been using to realize their Christo-fascist vision.

Attacking public education was critical to creating the White Christian nationalist ethnostate of their dreams. And for decades, the religious right has been shrewd about starting at the local level, largely under the radar, and building from there.

Texas: A Case Study

From 2007-2025, Brandon Creighton served in the Texas state legislature—first in the state’s House of Representatives, then in the state Senate—where he championed policy goals aligned with Christian nationalism and White supremacy.

In October of 2025, Creighton resigned his position in the state legislature to become Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System (TTUS), overseeing a newly created board of regents. TTUS is one of seven public education networks available in the state of Texas, which served around 64,000 students during the 2024-25 academic year.

Then, in December, under the guidance of its new Chancellor, the TTUS Board of Regents instituted a White nationalist-driven curriculum review process across their five campuses to eliminate any course content that they felt implied an “individual, by virtue of race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously.”